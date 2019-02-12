Partly Cloudy

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal and Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn

PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 01 March 2019

Richard Neal and Keith Nunn

Richard Neal and Keith Nunn

Archant

Mike Bacon and Carl Marston are joined by Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn and Suffolk FA CEO Richard Neal. Plenty of fun and chat...

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston, alongside Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal and Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn.

From their times as players, to their current experiences as fans, the pair of them cover a raft of topics, some serious... And some not so.

From Richard’s trekking to Everest Base Camp to Keith’s time playing for BP. Is it 3G or grass they prefer? Corrie or EastEnders? And thoughts on the ‘Weymouth Incident’.

Also... Why is Mike looking forward to some free sandwiches in August?

Lots of chat and fun, relax and enjoy.

