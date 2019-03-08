Partly Cloudy

The Non-League Podcast: With Jamie Godbold, Freya Louis, Amber Sparkes & James Starling (aka deejamvlogs!)

PUBLISHED: 13:07 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 22 March 2019

Back row, left to right: Carl Marston, James Starling, Mike Bacon, Jamie Godbold. Front row, left to right: Amber Sparkes and Freya Louis

Back row, left to right: Carl Marston, James Starling, Mike Bacon, Jamie Godbold. Front row, left to right: Amber Sparkes and Freya Louis

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for a one-hour special featuring the Lowestoft Town boss, Needham Market ladies and one of the best non-league Vloggers around....

An array of non-league talent including vloggers, players and managers, join host MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON in this one-hour special.

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold, Needham Market ladies Freya Louis and Amber Sparkes, as well as non-league vlogger James Starling entertain with a fun-packed podcast covering a host of topics.

From the Trawlerboys recent upsurge in form, to the two cup finals Needham ladies can look forward to... And some vlog thoughts with Deejamvlogs!

Plus, the either/or game! Costa or Starbucks? And who loves Poldark?

