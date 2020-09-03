IT’S BACK, WE’RE BACK! The Non-League Podcast, with Bacon and Marston has returned!
PUBLISHED: 11:54 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 03 September 2020
Archant
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they renew their ‘friendship’ for another non-league podcast.
After the big null and void of last season, the non-league world is up and running.
Mike and Carl take at look at the season ahead, this weekend’s fixtures and which teams they expect to be right up there.
It’s great to be back... we hope you enjoy!
