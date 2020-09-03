$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

IT’S BACK, WE’RE BACK! The Non-League Podcast, with Bacon and Marston has returned!

PUBLISHED: 11:54 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 03 September 2020

Leiston enjoyed pre-season under the new management of Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Leiston enjoyed pre-season under the new management of Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they renew their ‘friendship’ for another non-league podcast.

After the big null and void of last season, the non-league world is up and running.

Mike and Carl take at look at the season ahead, this weekend’s fixtures and which teams they expect to be right up there.

It’s great to be back... we hope you enjoy!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

TUI passengers flying from Greece to Stansted test positive for Coronavirus

Passengers travelling in to Stansted Airport from Heraklion in Crete have tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Study of 1,716 penalty kicks reveal secrets to scoring from the spot

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scoring a penalty against Norwich City in the Premier League. University of Suffolk researchers believe they have found the secrets to taking good penalties. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jobs boost for Ipswich as Amazon double staff levels

Amazon is doubling the number of staff at their Ipswich depot - and employing 250 Christmas temps Picture: PA

Come face to face with a $20m super car this weekend

The Mclaren F1 which will be on display at this weekend's super car event in Chelsmford Photo: Colossal Giveaways

TV: The best TV drama shows to watch this autumn from The Crown to Des

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched (C) Neflix