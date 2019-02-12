Opinion

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Football God keeps smiting Ipswich Town – but Lambert and co are showing great mental resilience

Luke Chambers at the final whistle with Bart Bialkowski at Wigan Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town conceded a last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 at Wigan Athletic yesterday having played for more than an hour with 10 men. STUART WATSON has his final say of the weekend.

Flynn Downes covers his face at the final whistle at Wigan Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes covers his face at the final whistle at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Zap. Referee Lee Probert’s arm sprung up brandishing a red card within a split second of Jonas Knudsen’s tug at Leon Clarke’s shoulder.

Zap. Will Keane pulled up clutching his left hamstring.

Zap. Joe Garner (who else?) scores a stoppage-time equaliser just when Town looked to have ridden the storm.

It’s not hard to imagine a football God chuckling as they continually smite Ipswich Town from above.

Who me? Collin Quaner queries a decision with the assistant referee at Wigan Picture Pagepix Who me? Collin Quaner queries a decision with the assistant referee at Wigan Picture Pagepix

It’s the beautiful game. It can be so very cruel too.

Paul Lambert would roll up and his sleeves and fight the game’s callous deity if he could. Instead, he’s channelling that fight into the club’s players and supporters.

You either feel sorry for yourselves or you confront the notion of fate and take responsibility.

Trevoh Chalobah goes close with a first half shot at Wigan Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah goes close with a first half shot at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Once the gut-wrenching disappointment of that late leveller eased slightly, there were – once again – many things to sit back and reflect upon positively.

That’s three games unbeaten now. Yes, draws are not good enough at this stage if we’re talking about beating the drop. But were we really, seriously, talking about that? Let’s be honest, the damage was done a while back.

As opined in this column a few weeks back, I’m more interested in performances than points in the dying embers of this most bruising of campaigns.

Here’s my acid test after each game: Did I see spirit and fight? Did I see chances created? Ultimately, did I enjoy it as an overall spectacle?

For four games in succession now the answer to all of the aforementioned has been yes.

Town have shown great mental strength after going behind inside two minutes against both Norwich and Derby, trailing to a calamitous goal against Stoke and then going down to 10 men against Wigan.

Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan Picture Pagepix

These are all games Town would have comfortably lost not so long ago. Now they look more resilient and carry a greater goal threat. That’s progress.

We’ve seen several formations under Lambert already – variations of 4-3-3, a diamond midfield and now wing-backs. Whatever the system, there has always been an identity to the style of play.

Play out from the back. Be bold on the ball. Express yourselves. Take risks. Make them worry about us.

Town fans at the DW Stadium on Saturday Picture Pagepix Town fans at the DW Stadium on Saturday Picture Pagepix

Before Knudsen’s dismissal Town played some lovely one-touch football; sharp little triangles in the final third which carved open Wigan. Slowly but surely some of the jabs are beginning to land after all the neat footwork. Now it’s just about executing that big right hook finish when opponents are on the ropes.

A final word on Lambert singling out Flynn Downes for criticism. Unprompted he brought up the youngster’s role in Wigan’s goal and then went back to it again after the conversation had moved on.

That came a week after he refused to pick the bones out of the defensive shambles involving recent World Cup players Bartosz Bialkowski and Knudsen for the Stoke goal, insisting ‘I’m never really into blame culture’.

Alan Judge holds his head after going oh so close to extending Ipswich's lead at Wigan Picture Pagepix Alan Judge holds his head after going oh so close to extending Ipswich's lead at Wigan Picture Pagepix

It seemed harsh. A little bit like one rule for some and one for another. Perhaps, understandably, raw emotions were a lot different given the last-gasp goal had gone against rather than for his team.

Or maybe Lambert just feels now is the right moment to start introducing some tough love? Perhaps, both in his team and in Downes as an individual, he sees players psychologically conditioned to be pushed again.

If this season is a test of character assigned from a higher power then take solace from the fact that management, players and supporters alike are meeting the challenge head on together.

Joe Garner celebrates his equaliser in time added on at Wigan Picture Pagepix Joe Garner celebrates his equaliser in time added on at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Will Keane holds the back of his leg at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane holds the back of his leg at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Will Keane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix

The Ipswich team celebrate taking a first half lead with 10 men at Wigan Picture Pagepix The Ipswich team celebrate taking a first half lead with 10 men at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Jonas Knudsen being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix Jonas Knudsen being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is shown to his seat in the main stand at Wigan Picture Pagepix Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is shown to his seat in the main stand at Wigan Picture Pagepix

Will Keane scores from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane scores from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix