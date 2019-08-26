Opinion

North Stander: We're full of goals, wins, celebrations, I'm enjoying this League One tour!

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring Ipswich's second at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

North Stander Terry Hunt has been looking at the League One table... Again and again and again!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Town fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

How many times have you looked at the league table?

I don't mind admitting I've sneaked several peeks. After all, it's not often Ipswich Town occupy top spot, so let's enjoy it.

So far, our League One tour is quite a lot of fun - goals, wins, celebrations, and entertainment. In fact, all the things we want from football!

I know, I know, on Saturday the opposition really wasn't up to much, but all Town fans have learned to take absolutely nothing for granted. Banana skin successfully avoided!

Scoring five goals away from home, whatever the opposition, is always a reason for celebration. I love the way Lambert keeps the team going forward, looking for more goals, even though the game has already been won.

Can you imagine Mr McCarthy doing that!

The three goalscorer celebrate at Bolton - Gwion Edwards, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood Picture Pagepix Ltd The three goalscorer celebrate at Bolton - Gwion Edwards, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood Picture Pagepix Ltd

MORE: Stuart Watson: 5 observations from Town's win at Bolton

The most pleasing aspect of our good start is that the strikers look full of goals. Norwood and Jackson will terrorise defences in this division. Surely Lambert now realises that they have to play as a partnership? I hope the painful "experiment" of playing Norwood as a lone striker against Wimbledon won't be repeated.

Of course, he came to Ipswich bursting with confidence after scoring more than 30 goals for Tranmere last season. I bet he will get more than 20 this time around, especially if he carries on taking the penalties.

As for Jackson, his pace is such a threat against lumbering League One defenders. His introduction helped to change the game against Wimbledon, and it was great to see him scoring again on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The squad really is coming together. Players are coming back from injury, and we have the three new players Lambert asked for during his grumpy press conference a few weeks ago.

James Norwood is denied at Bolton during the first half Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood is denied at Bolton during the first half Picture Pagepix Ltd

I liked what I saw from Will Keane last season. He looked a class act. As we all know, the big question is whether he can stay fit. Anthony Georgiu, on loan from Spurs, was impressive against Wimbledon and can provide a threat down the left side.

MORE: Lambert's thoughts after Town 0-5 win

But the signing I'm most excited about is Kane Vincent-Young, from our neighbours Colchester. At long, long last we have a proper right-back. You have to go all the way back to the appropriately named David Wright to find our last genuine right-back.

Since then, we've made do with an assortment of converted centre-halves, such as Chambers, Stearman, and most recently Donacien, or midfield players, like Carlos Edwards.

It's been a really long-running and, frankly, infuriating weakness. This season, it will be so important to use our full-backs to get wide and deliver killer balls into the box. So thank goodness we finally have the genuine article.

Of course, it is still very early in the season, and this is Ipswich Town we're talking about, so it's probably best not to get too carried away. Imagine how different it would have looked and felt if we hadn't equalised in injury time at Peterborough, and we hadn't managed to turn it out so dramatically late against Wimbledon.

Kane Vincent-Young delivers a cross during the first half at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Kane Vincent-Young delivers a cross during the first half at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

But, credit where credit is due, we did fight back in both those games and now sit proudly at the top of the table.

Of course, our visit to Bolton inevitably brought back memories of some classic games in the recent past. The most exciting Town game I have ever watched was the 5-3 play-off victory over Bolton at Portman Road in 2000. An extraordinary game, which saw us through to the Wembley final. Jim Magilton's only hat-trick!

MORE: Could Bolton be kicked-out of the League?

Both clubs are now in reduced circumstances, but Bolton's situation is obviously so much worse than ours. It is really sad to see a great club like Bolton in such a state. I mean, only 5,000 fans rattling around their stadium? Having to field a team of kids? Heading for the bottom division? Awful.

I know we supporters have often been frustrated by Marcus Evans' spending policy, but what we have is an astute businessman running our club prudently. Looking at the disastrous situation at some other clubs, then we should be thankful for that.

Anyway, back to the promotion campaign. Now we're top, let's make sure we stay there. First task is to beat Shrewsbury next Saturday. I can already hear the North Stand chanting: "We are top of the league...." Should be a great atmosphere.