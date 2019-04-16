Watch: Town flashback - The last derby day triumph and a memorable win over Newcastle
Sports visual specialist Ross Halls takes a look back at this week in Town history – and there’s a couple of notable wins to re-live.
Town's last win over old rivals Norwich came in this week ten years ago, a 3-2 triumph which ended up being boss Jim Magilton's last game.
There was also a cracking win over Newcastle United on Easter Monday 2017, a 3-1 victory at Portman Road on Sir Bobby Robson Day which was capped by that wonderful Emyr Huws goal – remember him?
There's also a win at Middlesbrough in 2001 to recall, as Town chased a Champions League spot, plus an unlikely Frank Nouble brace in a win over Crystal Palace back in 2013.
Nouble, of course, is now plying his trade in League Two for Colchester United.
Watch the video to see pictures from the games – and share your memories below!