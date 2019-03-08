Video

Watch: A debut goal for Reuser, Berra’s late winner against Derby and more - This week in Town history

This week in Ipswich Town history Archant

Sporting video guru Ross Halls is back with a new weekly video series looking at memorable games and moments in Ipswich Town history.

This week starts with some crackers - Martijn Reuser’s debut goal back in 2000, plus Christophe Berra’s dramatic late winner against Derby in 2015.

There’s also the first game Matt Holland ever missed in his Town career, plus an emotional day at Portman Road as the legends from the 1961/62 title winning side reunited for the renaming of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand.

What are your memories from these games and moments? Let us know by leaving a comment below!