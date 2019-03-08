Partly Cloudy

Watch: A debut goal for Reuser, Berra’s late winner against Derby and more - This week in Town history

PUBLISHED: 14:10 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 25 March 2019

This week in Ipswich Town history

This week in Ipswich Town history

Archant

Sporting video guru Ross Halls is back with a new weekly video series looking at memorable games and moments in Ipswich Town history.

This week starts with some crackers - Martijn Reuser’s debut goal back in 2000, plus Christophe Berra’s dramatic late winner against Derby in 2015.

MORE: What is there left for Town to play for?

There’s also the first game Matt Holland ever missed in his Town career, plus an emotional day at Portman Road as the legends from the 1961/62 title winning side reunited for the renaming of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand.

MORE: Teddy - Pre-season will be a game-changer for me

What are your memories from these games and moments? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

Watch: A debut goal for Reuser, Berra’s late winner against Derby and more - This week in Town history

This week in Ipswich Town history

Super-sized fryers scupper high street’s new chippy

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Local rugby round-up: Stowmarket crush Basildon and Chelmsford win 83-0!

Mark Kohler scored for Bury in their 24-22 defeat at Clifton. Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mid Suffolk regains five year land supply to ease fears over unwanted developments

Mid Suffolk District Council has confirmed it has regained its five year land supply. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
