Thomas fires injury-time winner for the Tractor Girls

PUBLISHED: 12:16 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 04 November 2019

Natasha Thomas celebrates her late winner with Amanda Crump as Town Women beat Enfield Town 2-1 in the league Picture: ROSS HALLS

Natasha Thomas hit a 94th minute winner as Ipswich Town came from behind to beat Enfield Town 2-1 at QE2 Stadium yesterday.

Natasha Thomas celebrates her late winner with fellow goalscorer Maddie Biggs as Town Women beat Enfield Town 2-1 in the league Picture: ROSS HALLSNatasha Thomas celebrates her late winner with fellow goalscorer Maddie Biggs as Town Women beat Enfield Town 2-1 in the league Picture: ROSS HALLS

It was an even game in the early stages of the first half, with no clear cut chances, before Enfield took the lead in the 36th minute when they won a free-kick. The effort was fired into the wall, but the ball then deflected back to Tia Bailey, who smashed it into the far corner.

Town had the ball in the back of the net four minutes later when Enfield's goalkeeper climbed highest from a corner to collect, but spilled the catch into Thomas' path who stabbed it in, only for the referee to rule it out as Lucy Egan had apparently jumped into the keeper.

The Tractor Girls didn't waste time creating more chances though, crafting two openings in quick succession just before half-time when Sophie Peskett cut inside of her full-back, but hit the subsequent shot high, a sequence which was followed by a similar effort by Anna Grey.

Tia Bailey puts Enfield ahead against Town Women Picture: ROSS HALLSTia Bailey puts Enfield ahead against Town Women Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five minutes into the second half, Town came very close to levelling the game when Grey turned on the afterburners, beating her full-back and cutting it back to captain Amanda Crump, who missed an open goal from six yards.

But, just after the hour mark, Town took the lead when substitute Maddie Biggs poked home - her fifth strike of the season - after Thomas nodded her header back across goal.

Town then went on to find a winner deep into injury time after a mix up at the back by Enfield allowed Thomas to tap in from a few yards out for her seventh goal of the season, wrapping up all three points for the Blues.

The result sees Town remain unbeaten in the league and sit top of the table by two points. They are back in action this Sunday in the first round proper of the FA Cup at home to AFC Basildon.

