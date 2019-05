Three wins out of three for Coggeshall, Haverhill and Woolpit

Batsman Mark Burch, who scored 51 of Ipswich's whole total of 81 all out in a defeat to Halstead. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Coggeshall and Haverhill are joint top of Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, following the first three matches of the season, although Woolpit have also chalked up three wins from three fixtures in third spot.