Breaking

Thurlow Nunn league to finish immediately... But no decision on what basis... It could be null and void

Thurlow Nunn League season to finish now PA Wire/PA Images

The Thurlow Nunn Premier and Division One Leagues have ended with immediate effect, we are led to understand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That was the decision of League chairmen after a meeting this afternoon.

However, how the league will be decided – if decided at all – has not been determined.

We understand, either the league will be null and void or it will be decided on a Points Per Game ratio. Much is still up in the air and it is understood the FA League’s Committee, who will make the final decision are waiting on the outcome of the decision from Step 3 and 4 clubs on how they wish their seasons to play out.

It could possibly mean if the Thurlow Premier season was declared null and void, Stowmarket, the current runaway leaders in the Premier Division and Mulbarton who are leading the First Division North, may well not be crowned champions as it stands.