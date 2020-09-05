Video

Non-league round-up: Fine wins for Whitton and Brantham, but Long Melford lose in seven-goal thriller

Summer recruit Matt Blake, who scored in Ipswich Wanderers' impressive 2-1 home win over Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD Archant

The Thurlow Nunn League kicked off this afternoon, although three matches in the Premier Division were postponed due to precautions over Coronavirus, with various players having tests.

Here's what manager Rick Andrews had to say after @stowtownfc's 1-0 win over Gorleston this afternoon pic.twitter.com/DhZJqr5hDc — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) September 5, 2020

The matches between Woodbridge Town and Newmarket Town, Godmanchester Town and Walsham Le Willows, and Mildenhall Town v Wroxham were all called off over Covid-19 concerns.

However, WHITTON UNITED continued their fine start to the 2020-21 season, which had begun with a 4-3 home success over Ipswich Wanderers in the FA Cup in midweek, by defeating Thetford Town 3-1 at King George V Playing Fields.

A hat-trick from Remi Garrett ensured Whitton took the three points.

Garrett struck twice in the opening five minutes, firstly bending home a low free kick from 20 yards and then volleying a long ball out of defence into the top corner.

Jack Madley (blue shirt) who scored in Brantham Athletic's 3-1 win at Swaffham Town this afternoon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Jack Madley (blue shirt) who scored in Brantham Athletic's 3-1 win at Swaffham Town this afternoon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Jack Brame pulled a goal back for Thetford, after intercepting a poor back pass shortly afterwords.

However, Garrett had the final word on 81 minutes with another spectacular goal, this time crashing in a free kick home from distance.

BRANTHAM ATHLETIC also enjoyed a winning start to their Premier Division campaign, following up their penalty shoot-out success over Benfleet in the FA Cup on Tuesday night with an impressive 3-1 victory at Swaffham Town this afternoon.

After a goalless first-half at Shoemakers Lane, second-half goals by Josh Lee, Jack Madley and Johnny Lee saw Brantham to victory. It was also a big day for young Tom Lawson, who made his senior debut.

LONG MELFORD, who had also made progress in the FA Cup in midweek, were involved in a seven-goal thriller at Stoneylands, although they were on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline as visiting Norwich United claimed all three points.

- Match report of Stowmarket Town 1 Gorleston 0

The Planters raced into a 2-0 lead through a penalty by Matty Daniels (15) and a goal by skipper Sam Watts (27), with Nathan Rowe halving the deficit via a 38th minute penalty for the Villagers.

Melford nudged ahead through goals by Jacob Brown and Callum Hemson to lead 3-2 by the hour mark, but Natty Stewart equalised on 64 minutes and Andy Eastaugh netted what proved to be the winner for Norwich United in the 77th minute.

HADLEIGH UNITED suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Suffolk rivals Kirkley & Pakefield, at Millfield.

It took a 47th minute goal from the visitors to settle this closely-fought encounter.

It was a dour struggle that saw little positive action in front of goal as both sides largely cancelled each other out with defences mainly in charge.

Home keeper Nick Punter made three decent first-half saves, but was beaten after the break when Danny Conroy fired a stunning shot to take the points.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, STANWAY ROVERS were held to a goalless draw at home to Ely City, while HAVERHILL ROVERS suffered a 3-0 defeat at CLACTON FC.

In Thurlow Nunn Division One North, IPSWICH WANDERERS claimed an eye-catching 2-1 home win against Mulbarton Wanderers, who had featured highly throughout the last truncated season. Wanderers came from behind to win, thanks to goals from Connor Field and summer recruit Matt Blake.

DEBENHAM LC were beaten 2-0 at home to Fakenham Town, and Haverhill Borough also lost at home, 1-0 to Downham Town.

FRAMLINGHAM TOWN triumphed on the road, winning 1-0 at King’s Lynn Town Reserves. Joe Berry netted the only goal of the game on 63 minutes.

CORNARD UNITED were also away-day winners, beating hosts Norwich CBS 2-1, and LAKENHEATH won by the same margin, winning 2-1 away at Sheringham despite conceding a goal inside five minutes.

Tom Thulborn equalised for Lakenheath and debutant Alex McIntosh then snatched all three points when his deep cross flew into the far corner of the net with virtually the last kick of the game.

LEISTON RESERVES beat Diss Town 2-1, First-half strikes from Harrison Bacon and Josh Hitter won it for Leiston, with Kieran Hagan on target for the visitors.

NEEDHAM MARKET RESERVES scored six goals in a 6-2 win at Wisbech St Mary.

Meanwhile, NEEDHAM MARKET’s first team beat AFC SUDBURY 3-2 in a pre-season friendly this afternoon. Luke Ingram, Gareth Heath and Ben Fowkes were the goalscorers.