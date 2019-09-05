Thurlow Premier preview: Stow on their travels but Mildenhall will be no easy task

STOWMARKET TOWN head to MILDENHALL TOWN this weekend in good heart after another Thurlow Nunn Premier League victory on Tuesday night.

Their win at home to Hadleigh and Woodbridge's defeat at Kirkley & Pakefield saw Rick Andrews' side leapfrog the Woodpeckers to head the table.

It's now six league wins on the bounce for Stowmarket, who are so far doing all in their power to live up to their pre-season favourites tag.

This weekend's game against Ricky Cornish's Mildenhall Town however, will be a tough test.

After losing their first three games, 'Hall are back on track, sit mid-table and look like they are settling back down to life at Step 5 after their relegation last season.

Only one other team are unbeaten in the Premier Division now, and that's WROXHAM, who are involved in the match of the day at WOODBRIDGE this weekend.

NORWICH UNITED had another good win during the week, as they came from behind to beat Thetford.

WALSHAM are the visitors to Plantation Park, Trevor Newman's side simply looking to get their season up and running, having only played three league games so far this season, while others around them have played eight!

BRANTHAM ATHLETIC entertain a very capable GODMANCHESTER ROVERS at the Leisure Centre this weekend.

It's been a difficult start to the season for Michael Brothers' side, although in fairness they have played Stowmarket (twice), Woodbridge and Norwich United so far in four of their seven league games - they have won two of the other three.

STANWAY ROVERS have made a good start to the season and won at Hoddesdon in the FA Vase last weekend. They travel to an ELY CITY side who were knocked out of the FA Cup this week by Wisbech.

HADLEIGH UNITED travel to basement boys GORLESTON and Christian Appleford will look for points from this clash, while HAVERHILL ROVERS and FC CLACTON meet.

WHITTON UNITED are picking up now with just one defeat in five in all competitions and they will travel to SOHAM TOWN RANGERS in the FA Cup this weekend in confident mood.

The outstanding league encounter sees KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD travel to THETFORD TOWN, the Walmer Road club no doubt still on a high after their 5-2 thrashing of Woodbridge on Tuesday night.