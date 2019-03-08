Large sections of Portman Road closed for Tottenham Under 21 clash in EFL Trophy

Large sections of Portman Road will be closed for the EFL Trophy games. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Large sections of Portman Road will be closed for the first EFL Trophy game in Ipswich Town's history.

The Blues will play in the competition, now known as the Leasing.com Trophy, following relegation at the end of last season, with clubs in League One and League Two taking part.

Ipswich have been drawn alongside Colchester, Gillingham and Tottenham's Under 21s in a three-team group, with the first game coming against the latter on Tuesday, September 3.

Attendances in the competition have historically been low, with Sunderland bringing in crowds of around 8,000 for their two group games last season compared to a season average of 32,000.

For that reason, only the lower North Stand and bottom two tiers of the East of England Co-op stand will be open for the Tottenham game, with tickets on sale now. Further sections of the stadium could be opened should demand exceed expectations.

All adult tickets are priced at £10, under 23s and over 65s at £5 and under 19s £1.

Ipswich's first two home games of this season have seen more than 24,000 supporters watch the 1-1 draw with Sunderland and more than 18,000 witness the dramatic 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

That's the highest combined attendance at Ipswich's first two home games since 2008/09.