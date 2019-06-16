Poll

Mike Bacon: It's about time Ipswich Town created new memories... Too much to ask?

Town players in a huddle ahead of the Ipswich Town v Hull City match last season. Time for them to make new memories. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON, reflects on a dream he had - of a winning Town team at Wembley... What are the chances?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers congratulates Andre Dozzell after he had scored early in the second half to put Town into a 2-1 lead against Leeds in the final match of last season. A good way to finish. Now can Town start this season with as much promise? Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers congratulates Andre Dozzell after he had scored early in the second half to put Town into a 2-1 lead against Leeds in the final match of last season. A good way to finish. Now can Town start this season with as much promise? Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I had a dream on Tuesday night - Oh behave for goodness sake!

I dreamt that Town won the League One play-off final next year against Coventry City at Wembley! It was 4-1 Town.

Don't ask me why Coventry - might be because they used to have a speedway team - and don't ask me where Town had finished in the League One table - obviously in the play-offs. It wasn't that vivid!

Still, the Super Blues won.

I was jumping around in the Wembley press box hugging my colleague Andy Warren - who wasn't impressed as he was banging out on his keyboard... '5 things Ipswich Town players had for breakfast ahead of today's final', while I was supposed to be heading off towards the 'mixed zone' to interview hat-trick hero, Teddy Bishop!

"Michael, please will you get lost and go and find the mixed zone," Andy said.

Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Lambet has reconnected the team wit the fans...now the results are needed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Lambet has reconnected the team wit the fans...now the results are needed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Get lost and go and find?".... What? Confused.

Then, I woke up.

Over my Corn Flakes (other cereals are, etc., etc.) next morning, I thought about my dream - because I honestly never dream about Town. Lots of other things, but rarely Town!

So it struck me, that as fans of the Club, we are all just so desperate for excitement, any excitement, we are just starting to dream it might happen. Reality has vanished!

Let's be honest, the closest Town fans have come to anything remotely dreamy/exciting in recent years (or decades), has been taking the lead against Norwich a couple of times - obviously never to win - and wondering whether Elton John or Rod Stewart will include all their back catalogue in the 'big summer event' at Portman Road.

I hope for a generation of Ipswich Town fans some good times are around the corner.

Most don't remember the 1961/62 Division One title-winning season - and that includes me before you start! More remember the FA Cup final in 1978 and UEFA Cup win three years later.

And while many can still look back with fondness at that 2000 Division One play-off final win at Wembley against Barnsley, it will be 20 years ago next May.

You need to be heading towards your 30s now to chat in the pub with any conviction about what beating the Tykes was like that Wembley day.

I remember it well.

You may also want to watch:

MORE FROM BACON: Is your League One glass half full or empty?

James Norwood is Ipswich Town's newest signing. Picture: ITFC/PA James Norwood is Ipswich Town's newest signing. Picture: ITFC/PA

The weather was hot, the game was hotter. The tension was incredible with such a big prize on offer.

REUUUSSSEEEER... Who can forget Terry Baxter's Radio Suffolk commentary as Martijn chose 'the perfect moment' to seal the deal that beautiful May afternoon?

Not that I was listening to dear Terry at the time, I was lucky enough to be in the Wembley Stadium press box.

But it was great to listen back to it in the weeks, months, years after.

Fun memories TB.

However, as much as we should all enjoy Ipswich Town's history, isn't it about time for the current team to make new memories for us all?

Teddy Bishop signing autographs for Town fans. A hat-trick in the play-off final at Wembley next year?!!!. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Teddy Bishop signing autographs for Town fans. A hat-trick in the play-off final at Wembley next year?!!!. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

What would be better than Paul Lambert's Blues taking League One by the scruff of its neck in the season ahead?

I said last week, it is not going to be a cake-walk, far from it.

But neither is out of the question for the Blues to be there or thereabouts for much of the campaign. Creating excitement, creating anticipation, creating positive chat in the pub/restaurant/church/jacuzzi, or wherever. Creating memories.

Can the good times return?

Well, Ipswich Town are a long way from ever ruling Europe again and I'll predict with some confidence the chances of them winning the Premier League in the next few years is as remote as not hearing the word 'Boris' on our televisions screens for a week.

But yes, they could go create their own memories, their own history... The talent is in the squad. The fans are right behind you.

Memories: (L-R) Ipswich Town goalscorers Richard Naylor, Tony Mowbray, Martijn Reuser and Marcus Stewart with the winner's trophy, after they defeated Barnsley 4-2 in their Division 1 playoff final football match at Wembley Stadium, London, in 2000. Photo: PA Memories: (L-R) Ipswich Town goalscorers Richard Naylor, Tony Mowbray, Martijn Reuser and Marcus Stewart with the winner's trophy, after they defeated Barnsley 4-2 in their Division 1 playoff final football match at Wembley Stadium, London, in 2000. Photo: PA

And if promotion back to the Championship could be achieved, I can assure you Marcus, it will be celebrated with as much fondness and joy as any other glory time at Portman Road. Because Ipswich fans are like that...loyal and understanding.

OK. I'm off to put a quid on Town and Coventry getting in the League One play-offs this season.

You heard it here first.

PS: For info: I did once dream Jordan Pickford saved and scored a penalty in the same shoot-out.... honest!