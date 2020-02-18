Opinion

Mike Bacon: I thought this would be more fun... 'mediocrity is for wimps', I once read...

Alan Judge celebrates his second and Towns fourth, with teammate Gwion Edwards, in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion.

MIKE BACON is hoping Saturday's clash with Oxford could be the another spring forward as Town enter the run-in.

Will Keane (left) and Flynn Downes (right) celebrate with Kayden Jackson after he had scored to give Town a 2-1 lead.

So, it's Oxford on Saturday and I'm not even going to bother to call it.

Why would you?

In a division that sees current leaders Rotherham having already suffered eight defeats (last years's champs Luton suffered just six all season), the only 'stand-out' team in League One is 'Upforgrabs United'.

In saying all that, I actually think Saturday's game could be the one that will define whether the Blues are capable of a serious challenge for a place back in the Championship next season, or not.

If we can get momentum with another home victory against Oxford, then who knows?

Could Lambo's men be on the cusp of making Portman Road a fortress for the final big push?

Will Keane keeps his eyes on the ball.

Let's be honest, who the hell knows?

I mean, we should - but note I say 'should' - be looking forward to the run-in with glee.

Twelve games to go, eight at home, and six against sides currently in the bottom eight. We ought to be rubbing our hands together. Indeed I'll wager a vegan sausage roll no other side in the top eight has such an 'easy' run-in.

We should be confident of at least a play-off place, maybe a sneaky run-in on the line to automatic.

Get out the 'open top bus company' brochures and lay down a small deposit. It's time to be upbeat and confident.

Sadly, confident, I'm not!

Alan Judges shot takes a deflection off John Brayfords head before finding its way into the top corner of the visitors goal as Town level at 1-1.

Mainly because, like many of you, I'm not particularly enjoying this season.

What was supposed to be a fun trip witnessing new grounds, winning shedloads of games, making new friends, laughing, giggling and enjoying our 'immediate and without hesitation', return to the Championship that a club of our standing, fan base and squad should be hailing, has turned into a fretful, anxious and confusing mass of League One hobbledihock - if that's a word!

Yes, I'm a fickle fan! I'm not proud of it.

Blue through and through, but emotionally unstable when it comes to Ipswich's football results.

My Saturday night moods are invariably governed by Town's ability, or not, to pick up three points.

It's pathetic, I know. You don't have to tell me, I have a wife who does that.

Skipper Luke Chambers heads towards goal following a Town corner.

But if you are reading this and think I'm being over dramatic, then in my eyes you can't be a true fan. True fans get down after defeat. They don't take losing well.

'Mediocrity is for wimps', I once read... Admittedly it was in some SAS or Navy Seals book - and they are pretty brutal.

I know there are more important things in the world.

But at 4.50pm on a Saturday night in the football season, Town's result is the only thing that matters.

And this season - this rollercoaster season - has meant there have been too many highs and too many lows to make it in any way enjoyable.

'Never make the highs too high nor the lows too low', I hear you cry.

Alan Judge levels for Town.

Easier said than done of course.

But what we'd all do for a little run of wins... Just four or five on the bounce, so we can really believe, that this season will all turn out for the best.

The music was cranked up down at the Bristol last Friday.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion.

Milky, whose absence the week before hadn't gone unnoticed, had tried to make up for his no-show by bringing his 'Now that's what I call rock and roll' CD and, to be fair, the place was buzzing.

It was always going to end in tears, though.

'La Bamba' by Ritchie Valens was going down a storm as a tray of Scotch eggs made their way around the bar for the usual assembled Friday night throng.

But Milky was already on one of the tables as the clock struck 11, Peroni in one hand, Scotch egg in the other.

We warned him, but it fell on stony ground, which was rather ironic seeing as that was what he was about to do!

Sure enough, as 'Great Balls of Fire' struck up, so Milky's balance went.

Thankfully the tray of complimentary dog biscuits broke his fall!