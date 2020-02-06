Morsley calls on his side to 'kick on' after their Bury Town victory

Mark Morsley, wants his side now to kick on...

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has urged his side to 'kick on' after their excellent 3-0 win over local rivals Bury Town in midweek.

The King's Marsh side were in imperious form to see off a Blues team who are flying high in the Isthmian North play-off places.

However, Morsley knows his team have flattered to deceive at times this season - not driving on after excellent performances.

This weekend Sudbury travel to Cambridge City.

"After a great result and performance we now need to kick on," Morsley said.

"That has to be our drive going forward and we need to stop the stuttering performances that cost us against Tilbury and Soham.

"There is real desire from the younger players as they can see with senior players injured this is their opportunity to be a part of what we are building.

"Saying that, away against Cambridge City on a heavy Histon pitch will be a different challenge and then two days later we travel to Aveley, which will be another different, but huge, test."

Sudbury currently sit in 14th position in Isthmian North, with games in hand but a sizeable 12 points off the play-off positions.

It hasn't been the best season so far for the Yellows, something Morsley is well aware of. But there are plenty of good signs he feels are apparent.

"Against Cambridge City, we have to continue with the team unity that was apparent in the Bury win on Tuesday.

"It has to be about the group and not the one or two individuals.

"That is a direction I see us moving towards which will be good long term.

"I know we are not a play-off team yet but we are a lot better than the position we are in currently.

"We have a massive number of games over the next six weeks and we need to get consistent performances and keep scoring goals.

"There will not be any 'parking the bus' for us for the rest of this season, that's for sure."

Meanwhile Felixstowe & Walton's clash at Brentwood's ground this weekend, where they were set to play Romford, was originally postponed, but has now been re-arranged and will take place at Phoenix Sports FC, which is just over the Dartford Crossing, in Bexley Heath.