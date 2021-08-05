'Brilliant performance' for Suffolk race walker at Olympics

Published: 10:51 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 11:21 AM August 5, 2021

Callum Wilkinson, pictured here in 2017, finished an excellent 10th in the Tokyo Olympics 20k race walk - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk race walker Callum Wilkinson has come 10th in his first outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Wilkinson, from Moulton near Newmarket, was the only racer from Team GB to close in on his opponents in the last leg of the Men's 20km walk this morning.

Steve Cram, an athletics commentator on BBC TV, said: "Callum Wilkinson was closing in on a couple of athletes ahead of him and he finishes in the top 10 - brilliant performance from him."

Tom Bosworth, who has twelve British Championships gold medals, came 25th in the Thursday, August 5 race.

Would love it if as many of you as possible could watch me race the 2020 Olympic 20km walk in Tokyo. I will be doing everything I can to make you all proud.



My race will get under way tomorrow (5th Aug) at 8:30am British/Irish time pic.twitter.com/bDSf7EYLgz — Callum Wilkinson (@CWilko97) August 4, 2021

Wilkinson has previously been a 2016 World Junior Champion and beat Bosworth at the 2021 British Athletics Marathon and 20km Walk Trial.

Writing on Twitter, Wilkinson said before the race: "I need your support! Would love it if as many of you as possible could watch me race the 2020 Olympic 20km walk in Tokyo. I will be doing everything I can to make you all proud."

Italian policeman Massimo Stano has won Olympic gold in the 20km men's racewalk.#TeamGB's Callum Wilkinson & Tom Bosworth finished in 10th and 25th respectively.



Watch boxing highlights on BBC Red Button 🔴 or @BBCiPlayer now ➡ https://t.co/spxKqdu42c #bbcolympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EkO74Xq3P6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 5, 2021

