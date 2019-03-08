Town set to sign Elliott and Norris - A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town are closing in on the season-long loan additions of striker Tom Elliott and keeper Will Norris from Millwall and Wolves respectively. STUART WATSON takes a look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road.

Town are set to sign Millwall striker Tom Elliott (left) on a season-long loan. Photo: Steve Waller Town are set to sign Millwall striker Tom Elliott (left) on a season-long loan. Photo: Steve Waller

TOM ELLIOTT

STATS

Position: Striker

Age: 28

Clubs: Leeds, Macclesfield (loan), Bury (loan), Rotherham (loan), Hamilton, Stockport, Cambridge Utd, AFC Wimbledon, Millwall.

Championship record: 24 starts (33 sub apps) - 7 goals

League One record: 30 (9) - 9 goals

League Two record: 70 (27) - 15 goals

National League record: 78 (10) - 25 goals

SPL record: 1 (6) - 0 goals

CAREER

Started out at hometown club Leeds and was handed his debut by Dennis Wise at the age of 16. That proved to be one of just four senior appearances he would make for the Yorkshire club.

Brief loan spells at League Tow clubs Macclesfield, Bury and Rotherham followed. He struggled with hamstring problems at the Millers, with boss Ronnie Moore labelling him a 'sicknote'.

Millwall striker Tom Elliott battles Norwich City's Christoph Zimmerman in the air. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Millwall striker Tom Elliott battles Norwich City's Christoph Zimmerman in the air. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

He signed a short-term deal at Hamilton Academical but was unable to prevent them suffering relegation from the Scottish Premier League. Then had a season at National League side Stockport County under the management of Dietmar Hamann.

Spent three years at Cambridge United, struggling with injuries the year the U's were promoted to League Two. Moved to AFC Wimbledon following his release, scoring 10 goals in all competitions as they were promoted to League One.

A 13-goal campaign in the third-tier led to Championship club Millwall calling. He's scored nine goals in 32 starts and 34 substitute appearances for the Lions.

ATTRIBUTES

He's 6ft 4in and a handful in the air - either scoring with his head, providing knock downs or simply being a magnet for centre-backs in order to create space for others.

He'll chase down lost causes too. Watch back the goal he scored at Portman Road last season in which he charged down Dean Gerken before scrambling home.

Don't expect him to make the ball stick with his back to goal - he's not really that type. Also, there are concerns about his record of injuries. He's currently sidelined with a hamstring problem.

ROLE AT TOWN

Likely to be a mix of impact substitute and game time in the cup competitions in order to keep main man James Norwood fresh.

There will be games when sides come to Portman Road and park the bus. On the days where the Blues are unable to pick the lock, Elliott is a battering ram option for the latter stages.

Town are closing in on the loan addition of Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photo: PA Town are closing in on the loan addition of Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photo: PA

WILL NORRIS

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 25

Clubs: Hatfield Town, Royston Town, Cambridge Utd, Royston (loan), Braintree (loan), Wolves.

National League record: 39 (0)

League Two record: 69 (0)

Championship record: 1 (0)

Premier League record: 0 (1)

CAREER

Watford-born keeper started out at Step Five non-league club Hatfield Town before moving to divisional rivals Royston Town. Helped them win a treble, earning a move to National League side Cambridge United.

Had a couple of loan spells back at Royston before making his U's breakthrough at the start of 2014. Helped them win the play-offs and the FA Trophy Final at Wembley.

Acted as back-up keeper in League Two for a season, then had a very impressive six-month loan spell at National League side Braintree Town during which time he kept 10 clean sheets.

Recalled by Cambridge and established himself as their No.1 in League Two over an 18-month period. Wolves subsequently signed him for an undisclosed fee.

Will Norris will battle fellow summer signing Tomas Holy (pictured) for the goalkeeper's spot. Photo: Pagepix Will Norris will battle fellow summer signing Tomas Holy (pictured) for the goalkeeper's spot. Photo: Pagepix

Was back-up keeper to virtual ever-present John Ruddy as when the West Midlands won the Championship title, playing in the cup competitions. Slipped to third in the pecking order last season following the arrival of Portguese stopper Rui Patricio.

Under contract at Molineux until 2021.

ATTRIBUTES

At 6ft 4in tall he may not be as big as Tomas Holy, but is still a good height for a keeper.

A penalty saving expert. He saved five from the spot in 2016/17 - including two in stoppage-time at the end of a mad game against Accrington. The gloves he used that day were auctioned off for £1,000, with the proceeds being donated to hit-and-run victims Shaun Whiter and Joey Abbs, the former now a coach at Town.

Looks to be adept at narrowing down the angle, staying big and making one-on-one stops. Highlights reel also shows good agility and reactions.

ROLE AT TOWN

Summer signing Tomas Holy, a mainstay for mid-table League One club Gillingham last season, will almost certainly start the opener at Burton Saturday. It will be his place to lose.

Norris has not come here to be content with a back-up role though. He'll get plenty of chances in the cup competitions - Town have at least three in the EFL Trophy - and could very well force his way in.

The two should keep each other on their toes, allowing Harry Wright to go out on loan for further development.