'I can feel my legs, feet, toes very well'... Former Ipswich Witches star says he has positive signs of recovery from accident

Published: 5:25 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 5:43 PM January 18, 2021

Former Ipswich Witches star Tomasz Gollob has spoken of his hopes of getting back on a bike one day, EASP 19-01-2021 gollobafter regaining feeling in his legs, feet and toes.

The 49-year-old Polish star, who was part of the all-conquering Witches team of 1998 suffered serious head and spinal injuries in a motocross accident in 2017. He has spent much of his time in a wheelchair since.

However, in an interview with nSport+, the Polish TV station, Gollob, says he is getting feeling back in his legs, feet and toes.

"'There is a big difference between what was four years ago and what is now," he said to the station.

MIKE BACON: 'British Speedway can be great again'

"I feel there are things that are happening positively. A person who's such problems, enjoys everything that twitches, that develops, whether in the legs or in the body that is 'broken'. I can feel my legs, feet, toes very well and this is something I didn't feel four years ago. It's happening today. Of course, it's accompanied by enormous pains that are equivalent to what happened.

"I'm glad that something is happening but I don't perceive this pain correctly because it's something that cannot be measured by any measure. Pain accompanies me every day and it's the biggest at night and in the morning. This cannot be explained.

PODCAST: Choose one from here

"My dream is to be able to fix this 'broken' part in me. This is a dream with the thinking that maybe it'll work. If we could 'fix' me a little, I dream of riding a motorcycle. Maybe not for 100% riding, but with 50% of the possibilities and energy I'd like to do it again, I'd like to ride a few laps."

Witches fans will be thrilled to hear this news.

Known as the ‘Dark Warrior’ among Foxhall fans, Gollob was a wonderful addition to the Ipswich team for the three years he rode for them.

And was a member of the all conquering Ipswich team of 1998, which won the treble - league, cup and league cup.