‘I’m delighted... it’s another year in front of our fans’ - Holy on his contract extension

Tomas Holy applauds the Ipswich fans after Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy is delighted to be staying with Ipswich Town for a further year.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Blues activated a clause in the 28-year-old Czech goalkeeper’s deal earlier this summer , meaning his contract was automatically extended until the summer of 2022. It was due to expire at the end of the coming season.

Holy has proved a popular signing since he was brought in last summer, following his departure from Gillingham, and is delighted to be staying for a further year.

“There was one great message couple days ago that pleased me,” he wrote on social media.

“The club showed an interest to use extension clause in my contract, so that means that automatically my contract is extended for another year and I’m gonna stay a player of Ipswich at least until June 2022.

“I’m so delighted because of this and I understand it as an appreciation of our cooperation so far, but first and foremost it’s about one year in addition in front of our fans.”

Holy, who made 25 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season, has spent time at home in Czech Republic prior to Town’s return to training where he was nursing a sore shoulder which dogged him during last season.

The fact coronavirus restrictions in his homeland were relaxed to allow the use of swimming pools has aided Holy’s recovery and preparation for Town’s 2020/21 season.

Holy is likely to have competition for the No.1 spot during the coming season as the Blues look to bring in second senior goalkeeper.

Remi Matthews has been training with the club but looks set to move elsewhere, while former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell has been watched on a number of occasions and is a player of interest.