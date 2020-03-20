Video

Watch as Town goalkeeper Holy tells fans how he’s coping with life away from football amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy sent a message to the club's fans. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has been speaking about the break from football as thw world deals with the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Town goalkeeper talks Ipswich’s club journalist Jacob Henderson through his time away from training ground and what he’s doing to keep himself fit during football’s suspension.

Holy also discusses how his family are coping in the Czech Republic as the country deals with strict lockdown measures as well as his TV box sets of choice during his time at home.

“It’s weird, I’ve never been without football for this long but it is what it is,” Holy said.

“We can’t do anything about that and health is the most important thing. It would make no sense for us to train together in this situation.

“Football is my life, it’s all I do and love, so I miss it all day long, but it is what it is and we can do nothing with that. We just wait for more instructions from the club.

“We’ll see what is going to happen in the next few weeks. Whatever happens, happens.

“If the worst happens and the season is completely called off I will pack my stuff and then go to see my family, but until that happens I will be here.

“Hopefully we will be able to finish it.”

Asked about playing behind closed doors, Holy said: “The first plan was to play games behind closed doors with no fans and that sounded like the biggest nonsense I ever heard. I have played in a few games in stadiums with no people, not because it was behind closed doors but because people actually didn’t come, and it’s the weirdest thing ever.

“I have said before that the people and the crowd make football absolutely incredible and it’s why we love it. Without them it’s nonsense.

“The fans are why we play football.”