E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch as Town goalkeeper Holy tells fans how he’s coping with life away from football amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:27 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 20 March 2020

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy sent a message to the club's fans. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy sent a message to the club's fans. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has been speaking about the break from football as thw world deals with the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Town goalkeeper talks Ipswich’s club journalist Jacob Henderson through his time away from training ground and what he’s doing to keep himself fit during football’s suspension.

Holy also discusses how his family are coping in the Czech Republic as the country deals with strict lockdown measures as well as his TV box sets of choice during his time at home.

“It’s weird, I’ve never been without football for this long but it is what it is,” Holy said.

“We can’t do anything about that and health is the most important thing. It would make no sense for us to train together in this situation.

“Football is my life, it’s all I do and love, so I miss it all day long, but it is what it is and we can do nothing with that. We just wait for more instructions from the club.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘I can win it, 100%’ - FIFA talent Blunden plans to lift the Quaran-Team Cup for his beloved Blues

“We’ll see what is going to happen in the next few weeks. Whatever happens, happens.

“If the worst happens and the season is completely called off I will pack my stuff and then go to see my family, but until that happens I will be here.

“Hopefully we will be able to finish it.”

Asked about playing behind closed doors, Holy said: “The first plan was to play games behind closed doors with no fans and that sounded like the biggest nonsense I ever heard. I have played in a few games in stadiums with no people, not because it was behind closed doors but because people actually didn’t come, and it’s the weirdest thing ever.

“I have said before that the people and the crowd make football absolutely incredible and it’s why we love it. Without them it’s nonsense.

“The fans are why we play football.”

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A new survey says a third of Suffolk business could go bust due to coronavirus

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man suffers cuts to face in pub brawl

Police would like to speak to these two men Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First Light cancelled: Organisers vow festival will return ‘bigger and better in 2021’

A crowded beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch as Town goalkeeper Holy tells fans how he’s coping with life away from football amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy sent a message to the club's fans. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24