Tomas Holy on 'arse kicking' win, Bart's sale and a potential Guinness World Record attempt

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Tomas Holy is back between the sticks for Ipswich Town as the League One promotion chase hots up. Here's what the giant Czech had to say about his battle with Will Norris, a chat with manager Paul Lambert and a potential Guinness World Record attempt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

ON 4-1 WIN AGAINST BURTON

It was a massive, massive, massive lift. Now there are 12 games left. Hopefully we can finish this season like we started it.

For me it was one of our best performances. We scored four goals and could have scored five more. We created a lot of chances. We were down 1-0, so we showed great character. The boys played absolutely fantastically.

This game should be like an arse kicking for the rest of the season.

Everybody has seen we can do that now - the fans and us as players. There is no reason we don't play like that again tomorrow, so... let's do it!

Tomas Holy holding the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy holding the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

ON NOT BEING IN THE TEAM FOR 10 GAMES

Everybody who cares about football is frustrated when they don't play, but it's not only about the 11 players on the pitch. It's a collective sport. It's about being professional and being ready. The goalkeeper could get injured in the first minute. I remember when I broke my toe when I was 12 just by standing in a little hole. Anything can happen. It's about being ready. Of course I was frustrated, but it's about the team.

I didn't go to the manager. After a while he called me into his office and we spoke. He explained the situation.

I will keep that conversation between me and the gaffer. He just said stuff I needed to hear. He said he still believed in me and told me to be ready.

Will Norris pictured during Town's 4-1 defeat against Peterborough United at Portman Road. Photo: ROSS HALLS Will Norris pictured during Town's 4-1 defeat against Peterborough United at Portman Road. Photo: ROSS HALLS

I'm not going to hide from it. Yes, I thought I deserved to play, but it's not up to me. The decision is the manager's. My job is to do my best on the training ground and show I deserve to play.

I don't see myself as number one. We have two number one goalkeepers basically! I think it must be a really difficult decision for the gaffer. Hopefully if I don't make mistakes I will keep my spot now. I think we have two really good gaolkeepers on the same level though. Both of us could be number one.

ON WILL NORRIS' MISTAKE AGAINST PETERBOROUGH

Will made some mistakes, but everybody does. I haven't seen any goalkeeper not make a mistake. When Allison first came to Liverpool he made exactly the same mistake to concede a goal. Four years ago I made more stupid mistakes than Will did recently. Mistakes are part of football.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

If that was a moment that changed who was in goal I don't know - maybe it was, maybe it wasn't - but that's not important.

The fans chanted my name after Will's mistake. I would be lying if I said I would prefer not to have heard that and blah, blah, blah. It obviously felt good.

But Will is my friend, Will is my colleague and, I don't know... I don't want to sound disrespectful, but I think at that moment people should have shown him support maybe.

I don't know. It's not easy for me to talk about. Yeah, it's mixed feelings. I wasn't in Will's skin, but I'm sure that was devastating for him to hear.

You're thinking 'that could open the door for me', but football is a collective sport, it's a team sport. It's not like I'm ever waiting for Will to make mistakes because mistakes cost games and we need points.

Bartosz Bialkowski joined Millwall on a permanent basis in January. Picture: PA Bartosz Bialkowski joined Millwall on a permanent basis in January. Picture: PA

I can't be selfish. I think I am a collective player, a team player. For me, getting this team back where it belongs is more important than my individual stuff.

ON PLAYING OUT THE BACK

We don't have instructions to strictly play short football with defenders and we don't have instructions to only kick it long. I always say it depends on every single situation on the pitch. Sometimes you have to just smash it away because you don't see any options. Sometimes you can see that defenders are interested to play against one striker. Then, yes, keep it on the floor and play.

I'm not Ederson or Allison. They are miles, miles better than me. I love to play football, I love the small-sided games in training where you have to make quick decisions, but in games I don't try to risk too much because everyone knows what happens if you lose the ball. Sometimes it might look like I could take two touches and pass it from the stands, but I see it differently.

I have to find the risk versus reward balance.

ON HIS ASSIST AGAINST BURTON

The boys have been saying the long kick is a really massive, massive weapon. Sometimes the instruction is 'kick it as long as you can'.

A year ago, I was thinking about trying to challenge Ederson for the longest kick in the Guinness Book of Records. But I didn't try.

Scoring a goal from one is like a lucky accident. I would be more happy if the boys scored without my help! That's not my job.

ON BIALKOWSKI BEING SOLD

*Smiles* Ok... Maybe a little bit of me was pleased. It's one opponent gone! No, no... That's how football works, one comes in, another goes out.

I was pleased to meet Bart for a while. He's a great guy and I wish him all the best. They (MIllwall) are really close to the play-offs in the Championship so fingers crossed they can get in and have an opportunity to fight for the Premier League.

I'm the sort of person that thinks if you wish the best for someone then it comes back to you.

ON JAMES NORWOOD UNDERGOING SURGERY

I've only just found out. I didn't see him in the last training session and I didn't know why. We will miss him, but we have three other high quality strikers no doubt.

Sometimes the boys have absolutely incredibly high confidence in training and they make you look like a clown all week! It's more for them the finishing practise than for us goalkeepers.

ON FREDDIE SEARS

He's not had much game time yet, but in training... *puffs cheeks out* he looks absolutely great. Against his finishing a lot of times I have absolutely no chance. He's really smart, really clever with his finishing. I think he will be really helpful for us in games, but the decision is always up to the manager.