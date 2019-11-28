'In some ways it's frustrating... but the gaffer can't get it wrong' - Holy in the dark over Coventry cup clash

Tomas Holy has no idea whether he will be picked in goal for Ipswich Town's FA Cup visit to Coventry this weekend.

The Czech goalkeeper was the Blues' hero on Tuesday night as he saved a late Joe Jacobson penalty to rescue a point against leaders Wycombe, but has had to share responsibilities between the sticks with team-mate Will Norris in recent weeks.

Holy played the first 13 League One games of the season before making way for Norris, with the Wycombe draw his first appearance in the league in more than a month.

The two will discover who will start at St Andrew's just a couple of hours before kick-off but, whoever gets the nod, Holy insists manager Paul Lambert can't make the wrong decision.

"It's always a surprise for everyone because we don't know the starting XI until the pre-game meeting," he said.

"We find out straight before the game in our pre-game meeting. It hasn't been like that before but since the two defeats (at Accrington and at home to Rotherham) the gaffer has kept us excited and to be honest I think it's not too bad because we both now have no idea who's going to play and keeps us working hard on the training ground.

"In some ways it's frustrating because everyone would like to know and be ready for the game but the gaffer keeps us excited.

"Whoever plays we support each other and there's no doubt about us leaving our best on the pitch.

"But nothing changes for any of us because if we want to go back to the Championship the gaffer needs 18 or 20 players who are all ready, not just 12 or 13.

"Everyone must be ready and everyone needs minutes on the pitch because anything can happen in football. The next one must be ready.

"Will and I support each other whoever plays so it doesn't matter because we both need to be ready.

"I think it's nicely difficult for the gaffer because whoever he picks he doesn't make a mistake."

Holy and Norris have a good relationship, with the two the first to congratulate the other following games.

"He congratulated me and I am the first to congratulate him, too," he said.

"We support each other and that's the main thing because we want to keep the chemistry between us, especially the goalkeepers.

"In another game Will will play and I'll support him, that's the main thing.

"I want to try to be humble but we both work really hard, both want to play and both want to leave absolutely everything on the pitch.

"I will never say I am a good goalkeeper but I'll try and work hard."