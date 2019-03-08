'It won't be too long before teams are looking at him' - Chambers on 'humble' Holy's start to life at Ipswich

Luke Chambers has been impressed by Tomas Holy's start to life at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Luke Chambers believes clubs higher up the football pyramid will soon be looking at Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy, given his fast start to life at Portman Road.

Tomas Holy plucks the ball out of the sky against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Steve Waller Tomas Holy plucks the ball out of the sky against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Steve Waller

The Czech stopper moved to Suffolk on a free transfer at the end of his Gillingham contract and, after some early nervy moments and despite pressure from Wolves loanee Will Norris, has made the No.1 shirt his own.

Holy and his defence have equalled a club record of five successive league clean sheets, having not conceded a goal since the victory over AFC Wimbledon on August 20, and will be looking to take the honour outright when Tranmere visit this weekend.

As well as impressing on the pitch, the 27-year-old has been a hit with the club's supporters, too, in no small part due to his warm and excitable style when it comes to interviews.

"He's a humble man," Chambers said of his goalkeeper. "You can see in his interviews those endearing qualities.

Tomas Holy barking orders during Town's 1-0 win at his former club Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy barking orders during Town's 1-0 win at his former club Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

"You can forgive mistakes in football if they don't happen every week. He hasn't made any yet. Even if he did make one, it would be 'don't worry Tom, you've been absolutely brilliant'.

"Every single ball that comes in the box in the air he comes and claims. What that does for a defender is absolutely incredible.

"We know that if the ball coming in isn't of the right quality then he is going to come and catch it. That means, as a defender, you don't have to get involved in things you really shouldn't be. That's a huge, huge bonus.

"And those big goal kicks are a massive weapon two. They allow us to play in their half more often. They are the two things I've noticed really."

Holy's move to Portman Road has seen him work with Ipswich goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker, providing the giant stopper with full-time, position-specific, training for the first time.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

And the improvement he's made as a result is what has led Chambers to believes other club will soon be sniffing around.

"I spoke to one of the Gillingham players at the weekend and they told me he only had goalkeeper specialist training twice a week there," the Town skipper said.

"The improvement I've seen from day when he arrived at the club to now is massive. Huge credit has to go to (goalkeeper coach) Jimmy Walker and to Will Norris for pushing him and keeping on his toes. Every day he is getting better.

"For me, I don't think it will be too long before people are having a look at him."

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 win at his former club Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 win at his former club Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Chambers this week also admitted new signing Kane Vincent-Young, a £500,000 capture from Colchester this summer, is likely to attract attention sooner rather than later following his own impressive start with the Blues.

But the skipper isn't too worried about Ipswich losing their best players in January.

"You can't worry about that," He said. "As long as I've been here we've always sold our best players - rightly or wrongly.

"I love them. Seriously, I love them!"



"When you're playing well and you're top of the league then teams are going to want to buy your players because you're not at the top level.

"Now the main objective is to get out of the division. I don't think you could offer Marcus (Evans) enough money, this year, to get any of our players.

"It's not something we're worried about."