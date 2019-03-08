E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hughes at the double a day after senior debut as Town U23s crush Bolton

PUBLISHED: 17:24 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 09 October 2019

Tyreece Simpson was on target for Ipswich Town U23s in their 6-3 win over Bolton. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Tommy Hughes scored a brace the day after his senior debut as Ipswich Town U23s took their first win of the Professional Development League Two season with a 6-3 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Playford Road this afternoon.

Tyreece Simpson, Lounes Foudil, Brett McGavin and Kai Brown got the other goals for the Blues before Wanderers scored three in the last 10 minutes.

Simpson broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when he pounced to fire the ball in from the edge of the penalty area after McGavin's initial strike was saved.

And three minutes later the hosts had a second. Brown's low cross found Hughes and the 18-year-old, who played the last ten minutes in Town's 4-0 EFL Trophy canter over Gillingham last night, smashed the ball into the back of the net following an impressive first touch.

It remained 2-0 until half-time but five minutes after the break Foudil nodded in Bailey Clements' deep cross to make it three for Blues.

In the 53rd minute Playford Road played host to a stunning solo effort as Hughes brought the ball down beautifully 40 yards out before casually lobbing the Bolton 'keeper with a staggering strike that sailed into the net.

On the hour mark Town notched a fifth through McGavin. The midfielder drove inside before curling into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

Substitute Collin Oppong was then brought down with 13 minutes remaining and Brown stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Wanderers rallied together in the final 10 minutes and scored three consolation goals but Town always looked comfortable.

The U23s are next in action when they face Cardiff City at Playford Road on Wednesday, 14 October [kick-off 1pm].

Town: Wright, Andoh (T), Mukena (T), Fehrenbach, Clements (C), Scott (Healy 68'), McGavin, K Brown, Hughes (Gibbs 59'), Foudil, Simpson (Oppong 59'). Unused: Alley, O'Reilly.

