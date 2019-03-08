Video

Watch youngster Hughes score incredible winner from halfway line as U18s come from behind to win

Tommy Hughes scored Ipswich Town's winner from the halfway line. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Academy youngster Tommy Hughes scored the winning goal from inside his own half as Ipswich Town’s Under 18s came back from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 victory away at Birmingham yesterday.

The Young Blues found themselves trailing by two goals before Armando Dobra, who recently signed a professional deal, levelled matters for Adem Atay and Kieron Dyer’s side.

But the best was yet to come as Hughes, who has played for the club’s Under 23s this season, spotted the goalkeeper off his line and lifted the ball into the back of the net superbly from just inside his own half.

It’s the second league game in a row in which the Blues have come from two goals down to win, having beaten Bolton 6-2 at Playford Road last weekend.

The Under 18s were knocked out of the Suffolk Premier Cup by Leiston’s senior side in midweek.

U18s: Alley, Viral, Wyss, Hughes, Henderson, Fehrenbach, Ruffles, Foudil, Z Brown, Dobra, Simpson