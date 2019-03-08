Watch: Youngster Hughes scores wonder goal for Town Under 23s

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 10:48 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 10 October 2019

Tommy Hughes celebrates his staggering strike for the Ipswich Town Under 23s against Bolton. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER

Tommy Hughes celebrates his staggering strike for the Ipswich Town Under 23s against Bolton. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER

Young Ipswich Town talent Tommy Hughes is having a great week, making his senior debut for the Blues on Tuesday night - and then scoring this worldie against Bolton in an Under 23s fixture.

Versatile teenager Hughes, 18, came on for the final ten minutes of Town's 4-0 EFL Trophy canter over Gillingham on Tuesday night, before turning out for the Blues' Under 23 side yesterday.

And that went pretty well too, Town winning 6-3 and Hughes bagging a brace, including this cracking lob from just inside the Bolton half, beautifully controlling the ball past a Bolton defender with his first touch, before spotting the keeper off his line and pinging the ball into the net.

Hughes, who broke his leg earlier in an Under 23s game in March, is certainly making his mark at Town.

After the Gillingham win, assistant manager Stuart Taylor said: "We got a chance to bring in a couple of young kids again, with Idris (El Mizouni) starting, (Armando) Dobra coming on and young Tommy Hughes making his debut off the bench. That is fantastic for him and for the academy.

"When we came in last year Tommy had a bad leg break. He worked really hard to come back in good condition and has shown a good attitude.

"We'll always reward players for showing a good attitude and working hard. He got that reward by coming up and training with the first-team, like many others have done, he was fortunate tonight to go and get an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands.

"I thought he did very well in the middle of the pitch and it was great to see him in there."

