Video

Watch: Youngster Hughes scores wonder goal for Town Under 23s

Tommy Hughes celebrates his staggering strike for the Ipswich Town Under 23s against Bolton. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER Archant

Young Ipswich Town talent Tommy Hughes is having a great week, making his senior debut for the Blues on Tuesday night - and then scoring this worldie against Bolton in an Under 23s fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fresh from making his professional debut yesterday evening, @Hughesie66 scored this wonder-goal for the U23s today! #itfc pic.twitter.com/i6u9fXZbAr — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 9, 2019

Versatile teenager Hughes, 18, came on for the final ten minutes of Town's 4-0 EFL Trophy canter over Gillingham on Tuesday night, before turning out for the Blues' Under 23 side yesterday.

And that went pretty well too, Town winning 6-3 and Hughes bagging a brace, including this cracking lob from just inside the Bolton half, beautifully controlling the ball past a Bolton defender with his first touch, before spotting the keeper off his line and pinging the ball into the net.

MORE: Hughes at the double a day after senior debut as Town U23s crush Bolton

Hughes, who broke his leg earlier in an Under 23s game in March, is certainly making his mark at Town.

After the Gillingham win, assistant manager Stuart Taylor said: "We got a chance to bring in a couple of young kids again, with Idris (El Mizouni) starting, (Armando) Dobra coming on and young Tommy Hughes making his debut off the bench. That is fantastic for him and for the academy.

"When we came in last year Tommy had a bad leg break. He worked really hard to come back in good condition and has shown a good attitude.

MORE: Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson - who's got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

"We'll always reward players for showing a good attitude and working hard. He got that reward by coming up and training with the first-team, like many others have done, he was fortunate tonight to go and get an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands.

"I thought he did very well in the middle of the pitch and it was great to see him in there."