Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Big crash dampens event as huge crowds flock to Blaxhall for Maxxis British Championship

05 June, 2019 - 10:19
The restart of the first MX1 race Photo: RICK BLYTH

The restart of the first MX1 race Photo: RICK BLYTH

Archant

Huge crowds of motorsport fans descended on Blaxhall, near Woodbridge to witness the fourth round of the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship on Sunday, writes Rick Blyth

Big crowds at Blaxhall Photo: RICK BLYTHBig crowds at Blaxhall Photo: RICK BLYTH

The action on track was as hot as the temperature trackside on one of the hottest days so far this year with local riders provided plenty of strong results to keep the crowd entertained.

In the MX2 class there was plenty of exciting racing with Josh Gilbert claiming the opening race win after two of his championship rivals suffered mechanical problems.

The second race would see Dutchman Bas Vaessen take the win to recover from his earlier bike problems. After claiming a fourth-place finish in the second race it was Gilbert who claimed the overall victory and the first of his career.

Club member and regular at the Blaxhall venue, Tom Grimshaw finished a career-best fourth overall with King's Lynn based Calum Mitchell in seventh overall and Braintree's Ben Clark in 13th overall and Sam Nunn in 15th.

Unfortunately, a big first corner crash in the opening MX1 race put a dampener on the day with Chelmsford's Ryan Houghton needing medical treatment prior to being air-lifted to hospital with a broken femur.

The crash also involved a number of front runners including Bury St Edmunds' Lewis Tombs who injured his hand and withdrew from the rest of the event.

Following the lengthy delay, the racing resumed with Jake Millward taking a start to finish race win in the opening moto, but a crash and DNF in the second moto ruined his chances of an overall victory.

Woodbridge Club member and regular at the Blaxhall venue, Tom Grimshaw finished a career-best fourth overall Photo: RICK BLYTHWoodbridge Club member and regular at the Blaxhall venue, Tom Grimshaw finished a career-best fourth overall Photo: RICK BLYTH

Those honours went to Tommy Searle who recovered from the earlier crash to claim the overall with a 3-1 scorecard to also secure the championship lead. Second and third overall went to Gert Krestinov and Brad Anderson.

In the MX2 Youth class it was Ike Carter who took the victory with Joel Rizzi in second and Braintree rider Josh Peters in third and claiming his first ever British Championship podium.

The 85cc class saw plenty of action with the countries best young riders competing, in the Big Wheel it was Sam Atkinson who took win ahead of Bailey Johnston and Charlie Palmer with Norfolk rider Thomas Harris in fourth. In the Small Wheels it was tie between Ben Mustoe and Tyla Hooley with Mustoe getting the victory and Ryan Waggott in third and Rocco Hands in fourth.

Results

MX1

1 Tommy Searle 45

Shaun Simpson races past the Blaxhall crowd Photo: RICK BLYTHShaun Simpson races past the Blaxhall crowd Photo: RICK BLYTH

2 Gert Krestinov 35

3 Brad Anderson 33

4 Shaun Simpson 32

5 Mel Pocock 32

MX2

You may also want to watch:

1 Josh Gilbert 43

2 Dylan Walsh 42

3 Ashton Dickinson 32

4 Tom Grimshaw 28

5 Michael Ellis 27

MX2 Youth

1 Ike Carter 47

2 Joel Rizzi 45

3 Josh Peters 36

4 Kyle McNicol 36

5 Dominic Lancett 34

85cc Big Wheel

1 Sam Atkinson

2 Bailey Johnston

3 Charlie Palmer

85cc Small Wheel

1 Ben Mustoe

2 Tyla Hooley

3 Ryan Waggott

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Big crash dampens event as huge crowds flock to Blaxhall for Maxxis British Championship

The restart of the first MX1 race Photo: RICK BLYTH

New Ipswich school to be named after Sir Bobby Robson

An artist impression of the new special school planned for the former Holywells High School site in Ipswich Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Wickes ‘50% discount’ advert banned after it doubles prices the same day

Wickes, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

Triple cancer survivor shows importance of exercise in beating illness on 7,500-mile cycle ride

Ian Montgomery, right, joined Patrick McIntosh on the opening stretch of his 7,500-mile cycle ride across the world to raise money for the World Cancer Research Fund Picture: DAVINA SEARLE/KMG FOUNDATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists