Former Town defender Smith in talks over Hearts move... where he could be reunited with Berra

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith was on trial at Colchester United and turned out in the first game Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL 2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith could be in line for a move to Scottish club Hearts.

Tommy Smith signed for Sunderland in January, but didn't play a game before he departed at the end of the season. Picture: SAFC Tommy Smith signed for Sunderland in January, but didn't play a game before he departed at the end of the season. Picture: SAFC

The New Zealand international is a free agent after leaving Sunderland without playing a game and was recently in action against the Blues with Colchester.

But he’s now in talks with Hearts, according to the Daily Record, as they look to bring in central defensive cover with John Souttar struggling with an injury.

If he were to move north of the border, Smith would be reunited with former team-mate Christophe Berra, who is back with the Edinburgh club following a loan spell with Dundee.

Also at Hearts is former Ipswich forward Jordan Roberts, who signed a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship club following his departure from Portman Road.

The Scottish second tier season begins in October.