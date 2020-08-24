Former Town defender Smith in talks over Hearts move... where he could be reunited with Berra
PUBLISHED: 13:38 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 24 August 2020
2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club
Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith could be in line for a move to Scottish club Hearts.
The New Zealand international is a free agent after leaving Sunderland without playing a game and was recently in action against the Blues with Colchester.
You may also want to watch:
But he’s now in talks with Hearts, according to the Daily Record, as they look to bring in central defensive cover with John Souttar struggling with an injury.
If he were to move north of the border, Smith would be reunited with former team-mate Christophe Berra, who is back with the Edinburgh club following a loan spell with Dundee.
Also at Hearts is former Ipswich forward Jordan Roberts, who signed a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship club following his departure from Portman Road.
The Scottish second tier season begins in October.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.