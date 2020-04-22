E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Ipswich Town favourite Tommy Smith on his ‘crazy’ move to Sunderland

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 April 2020

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: SAFC

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: SAFC

Archant

Former Ipswich Town central defender Tommy Smith has described the ‘crazy’ circumstances which saw him sign for Sunderland earlier this year.

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: ARCHANT/SAFCTommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: ARCHANT/SAFC

Smith, who came through the Ipswich academy and played 268 times for the Blues before departing in 2018, was a free agent after leaving MLS side Colorado Rapids and joined the Black Cats having previously trained with Ipswich’s Under 23s on his return to England.

He’s yet to make his Sunderland debut, though.

“One of their centre-backs had picked up an injury. I wasn’t meant to sign until the Monday, but I got a phone call on the Friday lunchtime saying ‘we need you to sign today so you can be in the squad tomorrow’,” Smith told US Sports Scholarships.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: An iconic skipper, a homegrown quartet and the joker in the pack - the Ipswich players signed up for coronavirus charity game

“That was crazy. It was almost like a deadline day scenario where they had a deadline to hit on the Friday so I could be involved. It was great to be involved and the atmosphere… there are 30,000 in League One and that just shows the passion that the fans have here. I left the MLS in October, played internationals in November but hadn’t played any games since.”

He added: “I’d kept myself fit but unless you’re playing matches, you can’t get that match sharpness back. I was just getting there, and the manager had told me he thought I was looking sharp, and then the season got suspended. I was obviously very disappointed, but at the same time football is very minor in the grand scheme of things.”

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was asked about the possibility of bringing Smith back to Town on a number of occasions and, while a potential move is understood to have been discussed, a deal was not done.

Lambert said at the time: “Tommy’s got his own career in the States after whatever he’s had here and you can’t keep revisiting that. It’s crazy. You’ve got to move on.

“The lad done great here and was terrific but you have to move on. Football doesn’t wait for anyone.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex top 400

A sign thanking NHS staff and key workers has been put up in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prep school to close for good after coronavirus ‘unravels plans for growth’

Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Bury St Edmunds will close permanently at the end of the summer term. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

Man arrested on suspicion of owning firearm and drug dealing

A man in Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of owning a firearm and drug dealing (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested following late-night robbery at elderly woman’s home

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery in Cavendish last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24