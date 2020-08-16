E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ex-Town star Smith could face Blues in friendly clash with U’s

16 August, 2020 - 17:00
Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith is on trial at Colchester United

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith is on trial at Colchester United

Ex-Ipswich Town defender and local lad Tommy Smith is on trial at Colchester United – and could line up against the Blues when the sides meet for two friendlies on Tuesday night.

Tommy Smith signed for Sunderland in January, but didn't play a game before he departed at the end of the season. Picture: SAFCTommy Smith signed for Sunderland in January, but didn't play a game before he departed at the end of the season. Picture: SAFC

Smith, 30, is a free agent having left Sunderland at the end of last season. He signed for the Black Cats in January, having trained with Town, but didn’t play a game.

The central defender featured in the first half of League Two Colchester’s friendly clash with Gillingham yesterday, under new boss Steve Ball. Gillingham won 2-0.

MORE: Ipswich Town to face Colchester in friendly double-header to be streamed online

Smith, who left Town for the Colorado Rapids in January 2018, spent 11 years at Portman Road, playing more than 250 games.

The U’s and Town will meet in two 75-minute friendly clashes behind closed doors at the Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

The games, which kick off at 6pm and 8pm, will be streamed live by Colchester, at a cost of £5.

