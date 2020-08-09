The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

Ipswich Town are yet to add to their senior ranks this summer, but other League One clubs have been busy. Here are 10 of the most eye-catching signings so far.

Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City to Bristol Rovers, undisclosed)

Midfielder, 24, made 33 appearances for Coventry last season as they claimed the League One title.

“It is a real coup for the club,” said Rovers boss Ben Garner. “He has vision, technical ability and work ethic.”

Westbrooke said: “I played a big part in Coventry’s promotion and I’m looking to achieve that again here.”

Aiden O’Brien (Millwall to Sunderland, free)

Black Cats beat a number of clubs to the signing of the Republic of Ireland striker following his release by Millwall.

“I love scoring goals – it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team,” said the 26-year-old.

Boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased. He’s at a good age, he has experience of winning this division and he has played plenty of Championship football.”

Richard Keogh (Free agent to MK Dons)

Thee experienced 33-year-old was controversially sacked by Derby County last October. He suffered a serious knee injury while a passenger when drunken team-mate Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett crashed into each other after a night out, the latter two kept on by the Rams.

Now the Republic of Ireland international centre-back – who has bags of Championship experience – is getting close to a return to action, with October reportedly his target date. “I’ve missed a lot of football and you’re getting someone who is going to be excited and hungry to play and push this team forward,” he said.

Dons boss Russell Martin said: “He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here and, for me, it’s a massive signing.”

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood to Hull, £350k)

Tigers say they paid a ‘substantial fee’ to get the right-back, reportedly £350k.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Leeds, has been a key figure for Fleetwood in League One over the last three seasons.

“His attitude, commitment and desire to learn and improve is first class and - being a Hull lad - he will know what it means to the fans to wear the shirt,” said boss Grant McCann.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton said: “As a club it’s been a good bit of business for us, he joined on a free transfer in January and we’ve managed to see a decent return. It’s money which hopefully will help us strengthen the squad.”

Jerry Yates (Rotherham to Blackpool, £200k)

Striker, 23, scored 13 goals during a loan spell at Swindon last season, helping them to the League Two title.

He was linked to Sunderland before moving to Bloomfield Road from the newly-promoted Millers. Has been joined in the north west by his recent attacking foil Keshi Anderson (signed on a free from Swindon).

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said of Yates: “He’s honest and has a tremendous work ethic, which is something I’m sure our supporters will identify with.”

Callum Camps (Rochdale to Fleetwood, free)

Rochdale reluctantly had to let him go, for financial reasons, at the end of his contract. The 24-year-old, who scored eight goals from midfield last season, had plenty of suitors.

He said: “The way he (Joey Barton) spoke about football, all the stats and details that he goes through from the games, it’s obvious he wants everyone to get better and the team to progress.

“The squad they have got already here is, on paper, a lot better than many teams in the league.”

Steven Lawless (Livingston to Burton, free)

The 29-year-old has played north of the border all his career for likes of Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Livingston. He scored 11 goals in the SPL last season.

Burton boss Jake Buxton said: “We also spoke to several people in the game that described him as one of the most consistent performers outside the top two in Scotland last season.

“He’s technically very good and is comfortable with the ball both out wide and through the middle. He reminds me of when I used to play against Wes Hoolahan for Norwich.”

Max Ehmer (Gillingham to Bristol Rovers, free)

Rovers swooped to sign Gillingham’s captain, 28, as the Kent club put all contract talks on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Garner said: “He is strong, robust and proven at this level. He is also a good passer of the ball and effective from set pieces at both ends of the pitch.

“The other thing Max brings to us is leadership. I think we are signing a centre-back in his prime, who has the desire to get to the Championship.”

Alex Newby (Chorley to Rochdale, undisclosed)

Fleet-footed midfielder, 24, starred for the team that recently finished bottom of the National League.

He scored 24 goals in 94 games for Chorley – three of which won him successive goal of the season awards for the club.

“Playing in the Football League has been my goal since the start of my playing career, so I’m delighted that it has materialised,” he said.

Jamie Jones (Crewe to Lincoln, free)

Scottish midfielder turned down a new deal at Crewe after helping them to League Two promotion.

Three years ago the 24-year-old came close to joining Championship club Preston but failed a medical.

He said: “I’m a box to box midfielder and I’ll always give 100%. I like to get on the ball, run in behind and chip in with goals and assists but I also get back and do my defending too.”

Lincoln beat Gillingham to his signature. Gills boss Steve Evans said: “The deal was done before I could pick up the phone a second time. Michael Appleton (the Lincoln manager) has got himself an outstanding young player.”