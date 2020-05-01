Video

Huge wages, Garbutt’s future and no fans till 2021 - our most read Town stories of the week

A story about the huge gap in wages between the Championship and League One was our most-read Ipswuch Town story of the week Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Even with the football season suspended, there’s plenty going on - here are our top five most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

Top of the pile was the leaked EFL survey which revealed the huge wage gaps between the Championship and League One, plus the hefty salary Town boss Paul Lambert may potentially be on...

MORE: From £29,000 a week to £5,000 a week – Leaked survey reveals huge gap in wages between Championship and League One

Second most-read was an interview with former Town loanee Conor Hourihane, who shared that he believes his time at Portman Road under Roy Keane set him up for a career in the Premier League...

MORE: ‘I was young and naive... I simply wasn’t ready’ - Premier League midfielder reflects on Town spell

Third was a chat with current Town loan star Luke Garbutt, covering his ‘complicated’ contract situation given the current coronavirus pandemic, and his potential future at Town...

MORE: Garbutt on his ‘complicated’ future, whether he’ll end the season at Ipswich and a permanent Town move

Fourth was the potential timeline for the return of football, behind closed doors, under the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ – all roads lead to June...

MORE: Timeline for return of football revealed - these are the key dates

And finally in our top five was news that the EFL season may not actually get finished after all, with a suggestion that fans may not be allowed to return until 2021...

MORE: League One players ‘told season could be cancelled and no fans expected in stadiums until January’