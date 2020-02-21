Butcher on his Blues return, Idris at the U's, Hogg departs and more - The top five Town stories of the week

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher is back at the Blues with boss Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT Archant

It's been another busy week at Portman Road. Mark Heath takes a look at the Town stories which got the most interest online....

The runaway winner for most-read story this week was our chat with Terry Butcher about his new coaching role at Town.

The Ipswich and England icon will be helping out with the club's U18 and U23 sides on a part-time basis.

MORE: 'Blue is my colour, this is my club, it means so much to me' - Butcher on his new Ipswich Town coaching role

Coming in second was our look at young Town star Idris El-Mizouni, who's currently on loan at League Two Cambridge United.

The creative midfielder is drawing rave reviews at the Abbey Stadium.

MORE: 'A different gravy, a diamond and too good for League Two' - how El Mizouni's Cambridge loan is pushing him towards Town's first team



Third was the news that Town have lost highly-regarded youth coach Chris Hogg to Newcastle United.

Hogg, a former defender who came through the ranks at the club's academy having joined from York in the early 2000s, had been leading Town's Under 23s alongside Gerard Nash.



MORE: Ipswich lose highly-regarded coach Hogg to Premier League side



Next up was our look back at great Town goal celebrations, following Alan Judge's boot-throwing after his strike against Burton.

Obviously, Shefki Kuqi's swan dive and Hermann Hreidarsson's leap into the fans were both included in our celebration Hall of Fame, plus many more.



MORE: Crowd surfing, snooker playing and winning £10 from a TV show - Judge now joins the Ipswich Town celebration hall of fame

And finally, despite the fact it only happened today, Sunderland's signing of a new centre back also made the top five.

The reason? It was a certain Mr Tommy Smith....

MORE: Former Ipswich defender Smith joins League One promotion rivals on free transfer