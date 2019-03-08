E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SIL preview: Unbeaten leading sides may keep it that way this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:36 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 03 October 2019

Big weekend of SIL football

PA Wire/PA Images

A look ahead to the weekend's Suffolk & Ipswich senior division action.

Three teams remain unbeaten in the Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division.

Champions Crane Sports, Old Newton, new boys into the division this season, and Haughley.

And with none of them meeting again this weekend, expect all three to pick up at least a point and possibly all three gaining victories in their clashes.

Crane entertain a Benhall St Mary side whose season hasn't really got going yet.

Indeed, Benhall haven't won a game at all so far this campaign after a successful season last time out and it will be a surprise if they are the first team to lower Crane Sports' 100% start to the league campaign.

Old Newton have won four and drawn one of their opening five league meetings.

That's a terrific return for Old Newton, who were promoted last season.

This weekend they travel to Bourne Vale, which will be no easy task.

Haughley entertain Trimley Red Devils, who are another side who have yet to get their season firing.

Like Benhall, Trimley have no win so far this campaign after a decent one last time out.

Henley, currently in fourth, entertain a mid-table Capel Plough side who are always good value.

Coplestonians, who have only lost one league game so far, entertain a Bildeston team who are going along nicely after their promotion last season, while Achilles travel to Bramford United.

At the foot of the table there is still no win for Westerfield this season.

They entertain a Leiston St Margarets team who have started the season as positvely as they finished last season and already have two wins to their name.

Claydon have only played three league meetings and Kenny Kennedy's side have only one point on the board.

They travel to an East Bergholt side who were involved in an eight-goal 4-4 draw with Bildeston last week.

Top standings

Cranes 5 15

Old Newton 5 13

Haughley 4 12

Henley 5 10

Cops 4 9

Achilles 5 8

