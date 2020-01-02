SIL preview: Top v second clash - Achilles in buoyant mood - Claydon's good form

Crane Sports' winning run of 28 Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division games on the bounce came to an end last weekend as they relinquished a three goal lead against Achilles.

In front of a crowd of more than 200 the two old foes enjoyed a battle royale, with Achilles battled back in impression fashion to draw 3-3.

Under new manager - and former manager - Andy Coote, the visitors could even have snatched victory in the final minutes of the game.

It was a rousing effort from Achilles, who have endured a difficult season with player movement and managerial changes. However, they will go into this weekend's games in good spirit - Capel Plough the visitors to Salmet Close.

Cranes, meanwhile will want to put that result on the back burner and carry on in the way they have throughout much of 2019.

They couldn't have a much tougher assignment though, as Henley visit, the two teams top and second in the table. Indeed should Henley inflict on Cranes their first defeat of the season, it would reduce the deficit at the top to just five points.

It could have been just two points had Henley not lost to an impressive Claydon last weekend!

Claydon entertain Bildeston, both sides sitting nicely in the top eight, Claydon on a decent run of form which has seen them lose just two of their last seven league games.

Third-placed Old Newton won the bragging rights in the local derby with Haughley on Saturday - Michael Velzian grabbing the only goal of the game.

Old Newton visit Coplestonians this weekend.

Haughley are at home to bottom club Westerfield, whose difficult season continues, while Leiston St Margarets will hope they can move further up the table as they entertain an improved East Bergholt.

There is one Morrison Freight Cup taking place this weekend as Bourne Vale travel to division two side Cockfield. The winners will be at home to Old Newton in the quarter-finals.

