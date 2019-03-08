E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A topsy-turvy encounter sees Marketmen draw against 10-man Stourbridge

PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 03 November 2019

Craig Parker scores for Needham Market to secure a point during their 3-3 draw against Stourbridge. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Craig Parker scores for Needham Market to secure a point during their 3-3 draw against Stourbridge. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market 3 Stourbridge 3

Callum Sturgess fends off the challenge of two Stourbridge players, during Saturday's 3-3 draw at Bloomfields. Picture: BEN POOLEYCallum Sturgess fends off the challenge of two Stourbridge players, during Saturday's 3-3 draw at Bloomfields. Picture: BEN POOLEY

A late equaliser from Craig Parker earned Needham Market a point in a match that saw many changing fortunes throughout.

Needham stated their intentions early on and within the first 60 seconds the visiting keeper James Wren was diving to his left to push away a Gareth Heath free kick.

They kept this momentum going and took the lead on four minutes. Joe Marsden played an excellent through ball to put Craig Parker in the clear, and he ran into the box and made no mistake by thumping a shot beyond Wren.

The Marketmen continued to create several opportunities and they should have increased their lead. Luke Ingram and Heath forced Wren into more good saves, before they finally doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Keiran Morphew rose at the far post to meet a Callum Sturgess corner, promptly burying his header into the back of the net.

Keiran Morphew rises high to head home and so put Needham Market 2-0 up, against Stourbridge. Picture: BEN POOLEYKeiran Morphew rises high to head home and so put Needham Market 2-0 up, against Stourbridge. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Stourbridge were reduced to 10 men two minutes later when captain Ashley Carter was shown two yellows in quick succession for dissent.

Chay Tilt halved the deficit with a great strike in the 38th minute,and 10-man Stourbridge ended the first half on top.

They equalised from a free-kick, on the hour mark. Thomas Turton tapped it to Tilt, who produced another great strike to send it flashing past the defence and into the bottom right hand corner.

The visitors could have taken the lead a couple of minutes later when a jinky run from Aaron Lloyd, inside the Needham box, culminated in his shot bouncing off the outside of the left post.

But they did not have to wait long for another chance. In the 68th minute, Dave Bellis went down the right channel and fed Will Grocott, who in turn clipped in a good ball into the box where it was met by Aaron Lloyd. He had the simple task of burying his header for a 3-2 lead.

Having surrendered a two-goal lead, Needham raised their efforts to try get back on terms and possibly go on to snatch victory.

James Baker was pushed forward to help the cause and he nearly got on the end of a couple of decent crosses.

With seven minutes remaining, Luke Ingram sent in a deep cross from the right which was met by Heath at the back post. He nodded it down into Parker's path and he lashed it into the roof of the net.

A point apiece was probably the right outcome after an enthralling encounter.

