Nsiala and Keane step-up injury returns as Town's Under 23s take on Forest at Portman Road
PUBLISHED: 12:25 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 09 September 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town's Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road this evening as two senior players continue their comeback from injury.
Toto Nsiala and Will Keane will both play for Gerard Nash's side, as they bid for fitness and a return to Paul Lambert's first-team.
Nsiala has not played competetively for the Blues this season after suffering a hamstring injury at the Interwetten Cup, while Keane has played just 45 minutes for the Under 23s in their loss to Leeds last week.
Also making a return from injury is Ben Folami, who missed all of last season with a damaged achilles tendon.
Kick-off against Forest, who could name Brennan Johnson, son of former Ipswich striker David in their line-up, is 7pm at Portman Road. Season ticket holders and members can get in free. Other prices are £3 adults; £1 concessions.
The game will also be broadcast live via the club's Facebook page.