Nsiala and Keane step-up injury returns as Town's Under 23s take on Forest at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 12:25 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 09 September 2019

Toto Nsiala injured his hamstring at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala injured his hamstring at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town's Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road this evening as two senior players continue their comeback from injury.

Will Keane pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLSWill Keane pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala and Will Keane will both play for Gerard Nash's side, as they bid for fitness and a return to Paul Lambert's first-team.

Nsiala has not played competetively for the Blues this season after suffering a hamstring injury at the Interwetten Cup, while Keane has played just 45 minutes for the Under 23s in their loss to Leeds last week.

Also making a return from injury is Ben Folami, who missed all of last season with a damaged achilles tendon.

MORE: 'He perhaps shouldn't be playing at this level... competition keeps you hungry' - Norwood and Jackson excited by Keane signing

Kick-off against Forest, who could name Brennan Johnson, son of former Ipswich striker David in their line-up, is 7pm at Portman Road. Season ticket holders and members can get in free. Other prices are £3 adults; £1 concessions.

The game will also be broadcast live via the club's Facebook page.

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Summer staying as above average temperatures on way from south east

Suffolk looks set to enjoy warm weather this week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Is Ed Sheeran holding a ‘festival-style’ wedding party in Suffolk this weekend?

Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

