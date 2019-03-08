Nsiala and Keane step-up injury returns as Town's Under 23s take on Forest at Portman Road

Toto Nsiala injured his hamstring at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town's Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road this evening as two senior players continue their comeback from injury.

Will Keane pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Keane pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala and Will Keane will both play for Gerard Nash's side, as they bid for fitness and a return to Paul Lambert's first-team.

Nsiala has not played competetively for the Blues this season after suffering a hamstring injury at the Interwetten Cup, while Keane has played just 45 minutes for the Under 23s in their loss to Leeds last week.

Also making a return from injury is Ben Folami, who missed all of last season with a damaged achilles tendon.

Kick-off against Forest, who could name Brennan Johnson, son of former Ipswich striker David in their line-up, is 7pm at Portman Road. Season ticket holders and members can get in free. Other prices are £3 adults; £1 concessions.

The game will also be broadcast live via the club's Facebook page.