Nsisla set for Ipswich return after Bolton loan ends

Toto Nsiala joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Defender Toto Nsiala looks set to return to Ipswich Town to finish the season.

The former Shrewsbury centre-half joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January, with that deal expiring after what was supposed to be the final day of the season on Sunday.

Reports in Bolton say Wanderers, who have been entrenched in League One’s relegation zone all season after receiving a 12-point deduction last summer, are not willing or able to commit to any of their five loan players until it becomes clearer if or when the EFL season will resume during the coronavirus crisis.

That would mean Nsiala returning to Ipswich for the remainder of the campaign, however that ends up looking, having made 12 appearances for the Trotters.

Nsiala, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021, would be eligible to play for Ipswich once he’s returned, having made nine appearances for the club prior to his loan move.

Former Blues loanee Anthony Georgiou is also on loan at Bolton and would return to Tottenham.

Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) and Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) are both currently out on loan and it remains to be seen where they will finish the season, if football resumes.