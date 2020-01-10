E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Nsiala completes Bolton loan move

PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 10 January 2020

Toto Nsiala has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

Toto Nsiala is on the verge of a move to League One rivals Bolton on loan. Photo: Ross HallsToto Nsiala is on the verge of a move to League One rivals Bolton on loan. Photo: Ross Halls

The central defender has joined the League One basement dwellers and goes straight into the squad for the Trotters' game with Rochdale tomorrow afternoon.

Nsiala, who moved to Portman Road from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, has made nine appearances in all competitions for Blues this season.

But just three of those have come in the league, with the defender struggling for form and to command a regular place in the side and he's departed in search of regular football.

Speaking earlier today, manager Paul Lambert said: "I know there's interest in them for it and I think Toto has had a bit of a hard time and confidence against him but, effort-wise, there is no question at all and he's always given everything he's got," he said.

Toto Nsiala pictured after the full-time whistle at Exeter City Photo: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala pictured after the full-time whistle at Exeter City Photo: ROSS HALLS

"But for his own head it's maybe something that could happen."

Nsiala's Ipswich contract runs until the summer of 2021.

You may also want to watch:

A potential replacement is Everton teenager Lewis Gibson.

Toto Nsiala battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Ipswich close to signing highly-rated Everton teenager Gibson on loan

It's understood an agreement to loan the 19-year-old is close but depends on the defender signing a new deal at Goodison Park before departing temporarily.

Gibson has been a vital member of the Toffees' Premier League 2 side since joining from Newcastle in the summer of 2017 for a fee which could potentially reach £6million, but has not played any senior football aside from four EFL Trophy appearances for Everton's Under 21s.

The move to Portman Road would represent his first loan spell, following in the footsteps of Conor Grant, Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington who have all spent time in Suffolk. The Blues currently have Luke Garbutt on loan from the Premier League club and are looking to make that switch permanent.

Toto Nsiala pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS

He is in the final six months of his contract with discussions ongoing, while the likes of Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands and a string of German clubs are said to have shown interest.

Gibson is an England Under 20 international, is left-footed and extremely comfortable on the ball, with Celtic said to have shown interest earlier in this transfer window.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Pre school celebrating a fourth successive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted ranking

The staff and children at Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school celebrating their fourth outstanding Ofsted Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nsiala completes Bolton loan move

Toto Nsiala has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Traveller fined after threatening to ‘set the dogs’ on police, court hears

Elvis Price was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Airport expansion plans set to get green light after delays

The departure lounge at Stansted Airport - which could be a lot busier if extension plans are approved
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists