Nsiala completes Bolton loan move

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

The central defender has joined the League One basement dwellers and goes straight into the squad for the Trotters' game with Rochdale tomorrow afternoon.

Nsiala, who moved to Portman Road from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, has made nine appearances in all competitions for Blues this season.

But just three of those have come in the league, with the defender struggling for form and to command a regular place in the side and he's departed in search of regular football.

Speaking earlier today, manager Paul Lambert said: "I know there's interest in them for it and I think Toto has had a bit of a hard time and confidence against him but, effort-wise, there is no question at all and he's always given everything he's got," he said.

"But for his own head it's maybe something that could happen."

Nsiala's Ipswich contract runs until the summer of 2021.

A potential replacement is Everton teenager Lewis Gibson.

MORE: Ipswich close to signing highly-rated Everton teenager Gibson on loan

It's understood an agreement to loan the 19-year-old is close but depends on the defender signing a new deal at Goodison Park before departing temporarily.

Gibson has been a vital member of the Toffees' Premier League 2 side since joining from Newcastle in the summer of 2017 for a fee which could potentially reach £6million, but has not played any senior football aside from four EFL Trophy appearances for Everton's Under 21s.

The move to Portman Road would represent his first loan spell, following in the footsteps of Conor Grant, Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington who have all spent time in Suffolk. The Blues currently have Luke Garbutt on loan from the Premier League club and are looking to make that switch permanent.

He is in the final six months of his contract with discussions ongoing, while the likes of Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands and a string of German clubs are said to have shown interest.

Gibson is an England Under 20 international, is left-footed and extremely comfortable on the ball, with Celtic said to have shown interest earlier in this transfer window.