‘Every time I’ve called on Toto he’s never really let us down’ - Lambert’s praise for Nsiala

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 15 March 2019

Paul Lambert believes Toto Nsiala has improved over the course of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert believes Toto Nsiala has improved over the course of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert believes Toto Nsiala has made good progress during a tough first season at Ipswich Town and believes the central defender’s best is yet to come.

James Collins was replaced by Toto Nsiala shortly before the break against Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJames Collins was replaced by Toto Nsiala shortly before the break against Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Nsiala, signed from Shrewsbury in the summer, has played 16 times for the Blues this season and at one stage went more than two months without a game following Lambert’s appointment at the end of October.

He’s had tough moments in games and has had to adapt given Lambert’s desire for his defenders to play the ball out from the back, but has made steady improvements and looked assured as a starter in Tuesday’s draw with Bristol City.

MORE: ‘Not many people see that side of Roy... he looked after me’ - Judge on former Town boss Keane

“Every time I’ve called on Toto he’s never really let us down,” Lambert said.

Paul Hurst went to former club Shrewsbury Town to recruit Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan for a combined £2m. Photo: ITFCPaul Hurst went to former club Shrewsbury Town to recruit Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan for a combined £2m. Photo: ITFC

“(Matthew) Pennington has been outstanding with it but Toto hasn’t let us down when he came in. I thought he had a good game the other night.

“You might not see the best of a lot of these guys until their second season.

“With Toto, when I play him I have a rough idea of what I’m going to get.

MORE: El Mizouni hungry for Portman Road debut after making Ipswich bow

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comA disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“Toto for me is getting better. He’s probably had to adjust to playing a bit differently to what he’s done before but he’s definitely getting better and he’s a good kid.”

Nsiala will hope to keep his place in the Ipswich side this afternoon, with Matthew Pennington ready to return following a bout of illness.

