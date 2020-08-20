Streaming details confirmed for Tottenham and West Ham friendlies

Ipswich Town are set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pre-season game. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town have confirmed streaming details for their pre-season friendlies with Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The Blues, who beat Colchester twice on Tuesday evening, are at Tottenham on Saturday (August 22) before hosting West Ham on Tuesday, August 25.

Both games are being streamed online, at a cost of £10 each.

The Tottenham game, which kicks off at 3pm, is being broadcast by Spurs’ in-house TV channel and can be accessed here. Ipswich will take a percentage of revenue from streaming sales, with the club asking fans to select ‘Ipswich Town’ from a dropdown menu to ensure the Blues benefit financially.

The West Ham game, at Portman Road, kicks off at 2pm on Tuesday, with Ipswich broadcasting the game from five camera angles with commentary provided. Highlights will be available after the game.

Full details will be released soon.