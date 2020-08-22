Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ipswich Town: Lambert’s men beaten but not disgraced at Premier League Spurs

Ipswich Town were beaten but not disgraced as they went down 3-0 To Premier League Tottenham this afternoon.

The Blues were second best for large spells of this contest, conceding twice inside the first 10 minutes as Ryan Sessegnon and Son Heung-min netted, before the South Korean scored his second before the break as Jose Mourinho’s men dominated. But to their credit, Town continued to play.

It was a similar story after the break, as the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura continued to cause problems for Town after Son was withdrawn, before Town began to work their way into the contest, with Freddie Sears and Kayden Jackson particularly dangerous after manager Paul Lambert changed his entire XI at the break.

Lambert once again used the 4-3-3 system fielded at Colchester on Tuesday night, with both XIs looking to move the ball quickly and keep possession when they had the opportunity.

Those opportunities were limited and the Blues weren’t able to force any of Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart or Paulo Gazzaniga into meaningful action, but the intent was there as Lambert’s men continued to battle until the end.

There was a first Ipswich appearance for David Cornell, who kept goal in the first half, though he will not be happy with Spurs’ second as he presented the ball to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in what as an otherwise decent display.

Other positives included the running of Teddy Bishop, the inside cut of Gwion Edwards, the composure of Kane Vincent-Young and, after the break, the performance of Town’s younger players as six academy products started the second half.

Lambert used 23 players in total as Town’s pre-season plans stepped up a gear, with another game against top flight opposition coming on Tuesday against West Ham.

As Town took to the pitch in the most glamourous of surroundings, it was hard not to imagine just how many Ipswich fans would have made the trip in more simple times for what still felt like a special friendly.

Town were a little nervy early on but, with Lambert’s shouts of ‘pass’ in their ears, the Blues began to play and put some decent moves together before being punished by their Premier League opponents.

The opening goal came as a Town attack broke down, with Aaron Drinan giving the ball away before Spurs swept the ball right for Dele Alli, who in turn found Sessegnon. The youngster had got in behind Vincent-Young and beat the Town defenders all ends up before sliding the ball past Cornell into the net.

The visitors kept looking to play, as they swept the ball wide to try and find space, but they were soon caught again as they played the ball around at the back.

Cornell received a ball back from Luke Woolfenden and, as he attempted to play it short into Skuse’s feet, his pass was picked up by Hojbjerg, which allowed Alli to lay the ball back into the path of Son to slide home.

Though two down, Town stuck to their principles and looked to play the ball around when they could, working the ball wide to try and create openings for themselves. But while Bishop had a couple of good driving runs into the box, they weren’t able to test Hugo Lloris.

Spurs’ third came as Juan Foyth stepped out of defence and slotted a magnificent ball between the Ipswich Town defenders, springing Son away to dink past Cornell as he was played onside by Stephen Ward.

Moura and Alli fired over and wide respectively before the interval, while Armando Dobra did well to make space for himself to cross into the arms of Lloris, before Son got ahead of Cornell to meet Gedson Fernandes’ cross but could only turn it over the bar.

Town’s Welsh keeper finished the half with a decent save to stop a Hojbjerg header before both sides made changes at the break. Ipswich replaced all XI players, while Spurs withdrew Son as one of four, with the Blues starting on the front foot as Sears split the Tottenham defence with an excellent pass which allowed Jackson to cross into an empty box.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy was called into action early as he stopped substitute Jack Clarke’s shot with his feet, before the Blues came into the game as Tottenham began to remove their bigger names.

Sears was a danger from the left, firing over the top, while the pace of Kayden Jackson kept the hosts honest, though Jose Mourinho’s men did continue to pose a threat.

Only one side was going to win this game, that much was clear from the very early stages, but there are positives for manager Lambert to take ahead of the visit of the Hammers.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (Hart 45 (Gazzaniga 74)), Foyth (Carter-Vickers 45), Alderweireld, Davies (Cirkin 45), Sessegnon; Winks (Devine 71), Hojbjerg (White 64), Gedson; Alli (Bowden 74), Moura (Scarlett 71), Son (Clarke, 45)

Ipswich Town (first half): Cornell; Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ward; Skuse, Bishop, Judge; Edwards, Dobra, Drinan

Second half: Holy; Donacien, Chambers, Ndaba, Kenlock; McGavin (Nolan, 64), Downes, Dozzell; Lankester, Sears, Jackson

