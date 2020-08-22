Player grades: How the Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham

New Ipswich keeper David Cornell at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

David Cornell (first half)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gwion Edwards is fouled at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly Gwion Edwards is fouled at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly

This was the Welshman’s first appearance for his new club and was vocal early on but was soon picking the ball out of his net as Ryan Sessegnon opened the scoring. He won’t be happy with the second after his low ball out, intended for Skuse, was picked off by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, leaving the Town defence exposed and Dele Alli free to find the net. To his credit he continued to play out from the back, clipping a few nice balls to his full-backs, while also claiming a good cross under pressure. He ended the half with a decent save from Hojbjerg’s header.

Tomas Holy (second half)

The giant Czech goalkeeper came in for the second half and was called into action early as he got down well to stop Jack Clarke’s drive before making two more routine saves later on. He looked calm and assured as he made his first appearance after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Kane Vincent-Young (first half)

Gwion Edwards is under pressure at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly Gwion Edwards is under pressure at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly

Back at the club where he spent his youth and started well, showing good skill to get out of trouble early on and looking confident on the ball. The Town man was caught upfield for Sessegnon’s opening goal but then did well to stand him up on a second occasion as Spurs looked to capitilise on a break. Some good defensive moments, some where he was beaten, but a decent display.

Janoi Donacien (second half)

Ipswich found it a little tough to deal with balls dropped into wide areas during the second period and, while Donacien was beaten on a few occasions, he stood up well on others. His ability to get forward was limited but he did do well to win a late corner.

Toto Nsiala (first half)

Tottenham's new stadium Tottenham's new stadium

All of the Town defenders had tough assignments in this game, with Nsiala coming through his with mixed results. Sessegnon’s shot went through him for the opening goal but he soon made a good block to stop a dangerous Lucas Moura cross. He was pulled around the field by some extremely talented footballers but left his mark in a physical sense, leaving Son in a heap following a strong, fair tackle and then making a powerful defensive header. Was showing for short balls out from Cornell, from which he often ended up sending the ball back to his keeper.

Luke Woolfenden (first half)

The academy product looked a lot more comfortable on the ball than many of his defensive colleagues, as we have come to expect, while looking to move the ball into midfield. Won some battles, lost others, before his ball back to Cornell saw the Town keeper present possession to Hojbjerg for Son’s first. He will have benefited from this experience.

Luke Chambers (second half)

Ryan Sessegnon opens the scoring as the new Tottenham stadium plays host to Ipswich Town Ryan Sessegnon opens the scoring as the new Tottenham stadium plays host to Ipswich Town

Town’s skipper captained the second-half team and will have been happy to come off having kept a clean sheet. He maybe suits (and enjoys) a more rugged style of play but did well enough in this despite the Town defence, at times, having to chase runners.

Corrie Ndaba (second half)

We’ve spoken many times about the young Irishman’s skillset and how, if he can bring it all together, he can be a very good player indeed. He showed that again in this one as he defended well and was, probably, the pick of the bunch in the second period. His calmness on the ball particularly caught the eye. Now he needs to keep on impressing to force a debut.

Stephen Ward (first half)

Town players wait their turn on the pitch - socially distanced in the stands at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix Ltd Town players wait their turn on the pitch - socially distanced in the stands at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Irishman took the armband in the first half, again ahead of Cole Skuse as he did at Colchester, and had one cross blocked behind early. He tried to support Edwards when he could but wasn’t able to get forward as often as he did against the U’s. Played Son onside for the third goal.

Myles Kenlock (second half)

His story was similar to Donacien’s as he struggled to get forward on too many occasions and had a mixed bag defensively. A solid enough display, though.

Cole Skuse (first half)

Son scores for Tottenham during Saturday's friendly with Ipswich making the score 3-0. Picture Pagepix Son scores for Tottenham during Saturday's friendly with Ipswich making the score 3-0. Picture Pagepix

The veteran anchored the Ipswich midfield again in this one and had a decent enough half, although the Blues were at times overrun by the Premier League big boys. Broke up play well on a number of occasions and made one really good clearance from a ball into the box, though he did lose Alli on a few occasions.

You may also want to watch:

Teddy Bishop (first half)

This will have been a special afternoon for the midfielder, who comes from a family of passionate Spurs fans who would have loved to have been in the stadium to watch their man in action. He had a decent half, too, with some good driving runs into the box. That’s something few of his team-mates can do.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly

Alan Judge (first half)

As usual the Irishman was busy, looking to get on the ball when he could, but was forced to play deeper and deeper meaning, when he did get possession, he wasn’t in position to make anything happen.

Brett McGavin (second half)

The youngster played the first 20 minutes of the second period and took over the role previously played by Skuse. Had some decent moments on the ball, spreading it around and a couple of niggling tackles before coming off.

Gwion Edwards is fouled at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly Gwion Edwards is fouled at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly

Flynn Downes (second half)

The homegrown midfielder wouldn’t have been fazed by the challenge he faced in this game, that just isn’t in his make-up, and he performed well. He was his usual, combative self without being able to get forward in the manner he did on Tuesday night. Dropped into the deeper role when Nolan came on for Brett McGavin.

Andre Dozzell (second half)

Tottenham is a club the young midfielder will know well, given his father Jason’s association with Spurs, and he will have enjoyed playing here. Some neat touches but not enough of them came in attacking areas. His passing ability was obvious, though.

Take my picture! Son celebrates scoring for Tottenham during Saturday's friendly with Ipswich making the score 3-0. Picture Pagepix Take my picture! Son celebrates scoring for Tottenham during Saturday's friendly with Ipswich making the score 3-0. Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan (second half)

Came on for McGavin for the final 20 minutes and his introduction helped the Blues push up the field a little as he returned from a calf injury. Linked well with Downes and made one good run which Jack Lankester couldn’t quite find him after.

Gwion Edwards (first half)

The brightest of the Ipswich players in the early stages, picking up possession on the left and looking to drive in on his right foot, which he did well on a couple of occasions. Had one lung-busting run to the byline but wasn’t able to win a corner.

Armando Dobra (first half)

The youngster was busy throughout, trying his best to get back and defend and also looking to attack when he could. His opportunities were limited but he did have one good cross which forced Hugo Lloris into action.

Jack Lankester (second half)

Another step on the recovery road for the youngster as he continues his return from a nasty back problem. In truth he was a little quiet in this one, after seeming to take an early knock, but he did take up some decent positions. Couldn’t quite slip in Nolan following a good forward run.

Freddie Sears (second half)

On at the interval and was one of Ipswich’s brighter players as he used possession well and ran at his man. Played a brilliant pass to slip Kayden Jackson away early on and also had a shot over the top of the bar. Plenty of positives from his game today.

Aaron Drinan (first half)

Another chance to impress after the Irishman’s two-goal showing on Tuesday night. Linked play well early but gave away possession for the opening goal. Had Ipswich’s one real chance of the first half as he headed over the top.

Kayden Jackson (second half)

The striker’s pace seemed to trouble Tottenham during his 45 minutes on the field, with his first chance to show that coming when Sears slipped him away. Had further good moments in the channels as well as a shot blocked.