Buoyant Felixstowe face stiff test against high-flying Maldon & Tiptree

PUBLISHED: 09:28 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 28 March 2019

Joe Francis puts Felixstowe into the lead against Stowmarket in Tuesday�s Premier Cup semi. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Felixstowe & Walton go into Saturday’s home fixture at The Goldstar Ground against high flying Maldon & Tiptree buzzing from their midweek Premier Cup semi-final win over Stowmarket, writes Barry Grossmith.

Whilst confidence will be high, The Seasiders will no doubt be acutely aware that this Bostik North clash will test their team spirit with The Jammers on an excellent run of form.

Saturday’s visitors currently sit in second spot behind Bowers & Pitsea but still with a mathematical, though unlikely, chance of automatic promotion. So long as this is the case, Wayne Brown’s side will be absolutely determined to pick up all three points in every game they play.

As far as Felixstowe are concerned, it’s been reported again and again, but a run of just three defeats in 17 games proves just how far the side is progressing.

Claiming Maldon’s scalp on Saturday would prove beyond any doubt just what a threat The Seasiders are to every team in this league.

With a smile stretching from cheek to cheek immediately after the midweek Premier Cup victory, Felixstowe boss Ian Watson said: “We had something of a scratch squad when we went to Maldon earlier in the season but still gave them a game.

“We’re playing with confidence at the moment, moving the ball well and this is what Maldon do too.

“They’re a good footballing side, one of the best I’ve seen in the league this season.

“It’ll be nice to bring them to ‘The Riviera’; I know they came and watched us last week.

“At the end of the day we want to win as many points as we can to take us into the Premier Cup Final at Portman Road in good heart.”

There’s likely to be a return to first team duties for Callum Bennett, who was cup tied midweek, and it’s noticeable just how much competition there is for places at the moment.

With people like Rhys Henry, Kye Ruel and Jamal Wiggins coming on from the bench and players like Darren Mills and Stuart Ainsley waiting in the wings, these are heady days down by the seaside.

