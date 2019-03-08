Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Leiston face league leaders Kettering at Victory Road

PUBLISHED: 12:42 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 29 March 2019

Leiston's Patrick Brothers. Picture: James Bass

Leiston's Patrick Brothers. Picture: James Bass

(C)James Bass 2017

After no league win in four games, Leiston will be trying to get back to winning ways against league leaders Kettering Town tomorrow afternoon at Victory Road (kick off 3 o’clock).

A 0-0 draw last Saturday against Halesowen Town leaves Leiston in 12th place in the league table, while Kettering know they need eight points from their six remaining matches to win the league title.

“Last week’s game at Halesowen was scrappy from start to finish and neither side deserved to win the game,” Leiston manager Stuart Boardley said during the week.

“We are pleased however with a new defensive shape we set up with and the new system worked. The players have been looking forward to this match for a while now, as Kettering are the best side in the league.

“It’s a good chance to see what we can do against them but we know it will be a tough test and hopefully there will be a good crowd as well.”

Leiston won the reverse fixture in the middle of September, defeating the ‘Poppies’ 2-1 at Latimer Park.

Goals from Dominic Docherty and a late Patrick Brothers strike gave the Blues the three points.

Brothers and Harrison Bacon are both out injured this afternoon, while Christy Finch and Will Davies are struggling to be fit in time for the match.

Josh Hitter though has recovered from a broken toe and is set to be included in the squad.

The Suffolk side found out who they would be playing in the final of the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday evening as Felixstowe & Walton United beat Stowmarket Town 3-0. The clubs will now meet in the final at Portman Road on Wednesday, May 8.

“On a personal note I’m looking forward to playing Felixstowe in the final as it’s my old club and it will be nice to catch up with some familiar faces,” added Boardley.

“We know they will be organised and it will be a hard game against a talented squad.”

Leiston face two away matches after this weekend as they head to Alvechurch on Tuesday before visiting Barwell next weekend.

The Reserves venture out to fourth-placed Fakenham Town this afternoon in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North fresh from a 6-1 win over Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves on Tuesday night.

On Thursday night, Leiston U18’s went down 6-2 at Bloomfields against Needham Market U18s.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Always wanted to have breakfast on the Great Wall of China? Watch Anthony Joshua in Madison Square Garden? Meet Ant and Dec? Now you can...

Fancy seeing Anthony Joshua in Madison Square Gardens?

Leiston face league leaders Kettering at Victory Road

Leiston's Patrick Brothers. Picture: James Bass

Ed Sheeran’s pond not a swimming pool, concludes council inspection

Ed Sheeran's wildlife pond is not used for swimming, a council has said. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Stowmarket community have their say on £3.5m Suffolk FA headquarters

Concept images for Suffolk FA's new headquarters in Stowmarket will be discussed at a meeting in the town this week. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

‘100% this will be another stoppage’ - Cage Warriors champ Webb on his first defence against Frederick

Colchester's James Webb will make the first defence of his middleweight title against Nathias Frederick at Cage Warriors 106 at the Hammersmith Apollo on June 29. Picture: CAGE WARRIORS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists