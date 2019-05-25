Video

A-Z Of Ipswich Town: G is for George Burley

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.

Today is G - which of course has to be George Burley.

Burley has served the club as both player and boss, and enjoyed success as both.

First of all, he was part of the 1978 FA Cup winning squad, before going on to pick up a UEFA Cup winners medal in 1981, although he missed the final.

And when he came back to the club as manager he made his mark again, guiding the Blues to the Premier League in 2000 and then a remarkable fifth place finish the following season.

