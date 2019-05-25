A-Z Of Ipswich Town: G is for George Burley

Partly Cloudy

25 May, 2019 - 12:00
George Burley meets the Town fans at Portman Road during his first game against Arsenal in December 1994. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.

Today is G - which of course has to be George Burley.

Burley has served the club as both player and boss, and enjoyed success as both.

MORE: Town sign giant keeper Holy

First of all, he was part of the 1978 FA Cup winning squad, before going on to pick up a UEFA Cup winners medal in 1981, although he missed the final.

And when he came back to the club as manager he made his mark again, guiding the Blues to the Premier League in 2000 and then a remarkable fifth place finish the following season.

MORE: Town reveal first pre-season friendlies

What are your memories of Burley? Let us know below!

