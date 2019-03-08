Town agree fee in region of £500k for Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season.

Ipswich Town have agreed a fee in the region of £500k with Colchester United for versatile full-back Kane Vincent-Young.

Kane Vincent-Young has played more than 100 games for Colchester United.

The EADT and Ipswich Star broke news of the Blues' interest in the 23-year-old on Sunday.

He was subsequently left out of the U's squad when they beat Swindon in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, boss John McGreal explaining he had 'stubbed his toe' in the weekend loss at Plymouth.

When quizzed on the player following his side's 3-1 loss at Luton, Town boss Paul Lambert said there was 'nothing there' and had 'not heard anything'.

Sky Sports have this morning reported that Town have had a bid for the former Tottenham youngster accepted and we understand that fee is in the region of £500k.

Kane Vincent-Young (left) can play right-back or left-back.

The two clubs still have some negotiating to do over the structure of the deal, but Town hope to push ahead with the transfer in the coming days.

U's chairman Robbie Cowling put that price tag on Vincent-Young having sold defender Frankie Kent - a similar age and experience to Vincent-Young, who was also heading into the final year of his deal - to League One side Peterborough for around £450k this summer.

Town's third-tier rivals Sunderland are also reported to be interested in the full-back, Jack Ross keen to add a left-back to his squad following the summer departures of Bryan Oviedo and Reece James, though Town appear to be in pole position.

Kane Vincent-Young in action against Tranmere.

London-born Vincent-Young was on trial with Town under Paul Hurst's management last summer, but the Blues ended up signing Janoi Donacien from Accrington Stanley instead.

Primarily a right-back, he can also play left-back - a role he played for the most of last season as Colchester just missed out on a League Two play-off place - as well as further forwards.

Town boss Paul Lambert has been very public in saying that he feels his injury-hit squad needs strengthening with three more additions before the deadline of September 2. A striker and winger are also likely to be on his shopping list.

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United.

Town have signed several players from their near Essex neighbours in the past, the likes of Kevin Lisbie, Freddie Sears and Anthony Wordsworth all recent examples.

Kane Vincent-Young takes a throw-in.