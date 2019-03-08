Exclusive

Tomas Holy set for Ipswich Town medical - Watch the 6ft 9in keeper in action

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy has agreed to join Ipswich Town and could complete his move as early as today, we understand.

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham.

The Blues made their offer to the 6ft 9in Czech stopper last weekend, with the 27-year-old then asking for time to think things over ahead of a potential Bosman free transfer at the end of his contract with League One club Gillingham.

It's understood the former Sparta Prague youngster, who was offered a new deal with the Gills, has now flown in from his homeland to undergo a medical in Ipswich.

Should the deal be completed he will join an Ipswich goalkeeping unit currently including Bartosz Bialkowski and Harry Wright, following Dean Gerken's release.

Bialkowski has been attracting Championship interest since the end of last season but, at this stage, no club has formalised that interest with an offer for the Polish goalkeeper.

It's understood the Blues are keen to carry three goalkeepers in their squad meaning that should Bialkowski move on the club would pursue other targets.

Holy, believed to be the world's third-largest goalkeeper, began his career with Sparta Prague but never made an appearance for the Czech giants.

Tomas Holy played more than games for Gillingham.

Three loan moves in the Czech Republic gave him a first taste of senior football before he made the move to Gillingham in 2017.

In total he's made 107 appearances for the League One side, including 52 last season, winning the club's player of the year award in 2017/18.