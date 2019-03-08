Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Exclusive

Tomas Holy set for Ipswich Town medical - Watch the 6ft 9in keeper in action

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 24 May 2019

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy has agreed to join Ipswich Town and could complete his move as early as today, we understand.

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham. Photo: PATomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham. Photo: PA

The Blues made their offer to the 6ft 9in Czech stopper last weekend, with the 27-year-old then asking for time to think things over ahead of a potential Bosman free transfer at the end of his contract with League One club Gillingham.

It's understood the former Sparta Prague youngster, who was offered a new deal with the Gills, has now flown in from his homeland to undergo a medical in Ipswich.

MORE: Exit Interview: Gerken was firmly cast in Bialkowski's shadow throughout Ipswich Town career

Should the deal be completed he will join an Ipswich goalkeeping unit currently including Bartosz Bialkowski and Harry Wright, following Dean Gerken's release.

Bialkowski has been attracting Championship interest since the end of last season but, at this stage, no club has formalised that interest with an offer for the Polish goalkeeper.

MORE: Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

It's understood the Blues are keen to carry three goalkeepers in their squad meaning that should Bialkowski move on the club would pursue other targets.

Holy, believed to be the world's third-largest goalkeeper, began his career with Sparta Prague but never made an appearance for the Czech giants.

Tomas Holy played more than games for Gillingham. Photo: PATomas Holy played more than games for Gillingham. Photo: PA

MORE: Swapping the press box for Portman Road pitch - How our reporters got in special Ipswich Town kit launch match

Three loan moves in the Czech Republic gave him a first taste of senior football before he made the move to Gillingham in 2017.

In total he's made 107 appearances for the League One side, including 52 last season, winning the club's player of the year award in 2017/18.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Who’s in the running to become the next Prime Minister?

Will Boris Johnson swap the bike for the Prime Ministerial limo? Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 20 on Theresa May Bank Holiday

Prime Minister Theresa May gives her resignation speech. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tomas Holy set for Ipswich Town medical – Watch the 6ft 9in keeper in action

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Man punched in face and hit with belt outside fast food shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Station Road, Clacton. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists