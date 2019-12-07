E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town and Coventry handed FA fines after brawl

PUBLISHED: 17:35 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 19 December 2019

Ipswich Town and Coventry City have been fined by The FA after this incident earlier in the month

Ipswich Town have been fined almost £4,000 after a brawl between players in their recent clash with Coventry.

In the 57th minute of the teams' 1-1 draw at St Andrews' on December 7, Town's Gwion Edwards and City's Sam McCallum clashed, sparking a melee between multiple players from both sides.

Both teams were subsequently charged with failing to control their players and today the Football Association dished out fines - Coventry got £2,700 and Town £3,750.

An FA statement read: "Coventry City FC and Ipswich Town FC have been fined £2,700 and £3,750 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.

"Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute of their EFL League One fixture on Saturday 7 December 2019.

"Coventry City FC accepted the standard penalty, but submitted a late response to the charge which was subsequently permitted by an independent Regulatory Commission, and Ipswich Town FC requested a paper hearing."

